NATO Commits to Making Ukraine Conflict Into a Forever War

NATO Commits to Making Ukraine Conflict Into a Forever War

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss the NATO summit and Turkiye clearing the way for Sweden to join the alliance, how the summit is likely to intensify global tensions with its focuses on the conflict in Ukraine and on China, why Turkiye relented in its opposition to Sweden’s membership in NATO and how Ankara has shifted its relationship with the west in recent weeks, and how the end result of the summit will almost certainly serve to continue the conflict in Ukraine and sacrifice Ukrainians for the benefit of NATO’s imperial supremacy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss CARICOM throwing its support for foreign intervention in Haiti in response to US and UN pressure, how the histories of Caribbean nations have affected the perception of Haiti in the region and how that perception continues today, and how the situation in Haiti has developed as a direct result of US and European imperialism in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss record-breaking heat waves all over the world and how they are related to the climate crisis, the danger that extreme heat poses to the human body and how working people are most exposed to heat and those dangers, and how the effects of this heat has been mitigated in China and how that demonstrates a need for a working class climate movement in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the NATO summit and how it threatens to undo Joe Biden’s foreign policy ambitions, how the stagnant progress of NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine stands to damage the alliance as an institution, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent visit to China and how it fits into the US orientation toward China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

