NATO-Kiev Tensions, Bank of America Fined, Hunter Biden Whistleblower
Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss easing inflation, what exactly “Bidenomics” is and how it is working, why it is that entities like Bank of America get away with crimes over and over, and accusations that tax preparation sites are sharing data with Meta.Mike Ferner interim director of Veterans for Peace, discusses why the White House opposes the idea of appointing an inspector general for Ukraine aid, why corruption and war go hand in hand, who benefits from war and how those forces push bipartisan consensus for violence, and how the fight against war and against climate change are intertwined.Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses the selective application of FARA laws and whether they should apply to some members of the Biden family, US President Joe Biden's trouble in important swing states and the effects of abortion restrictions in those states, dissatisfaction on both sides of the NATO and Ukraine relationship, the rise of right-wing politics in Europe, and Republican Senators calling for an audit of all aid to Ukraine.Theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology Dr. Avi Loeb discusses the recent confirmation of Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, this week’s solar flares and their possible effect on wireless technology, and the discovery of meteor debris that possibly contains extraterrestrial components.The Misfits also discuss this year’s Emmy nominations, the release of one of the Manson Family murderers, mens’ summer fashion, and why Americans have such short political memories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
NATO-Kiev Tensions, Bank of America Fined, Hunter Biden Whistleblower
04:04 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 13.07.2023)
Ukraine’s leader gets scolded in Vilnius for a lack of gratitude.
Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss easing inflation, what exactly “Bidenomics” is and how it is working, why it is that entities like Bank of America get away with crimes over and over, and accusations that tax preparation sites are sharing data with Meta.
Mike Ferner interim director of Veterans for Peace, discusses why the White House opposes the idea of appointing an inspector general for Ukraine aid, why corruption and war go hand in hand, who benefits from war and how those forces push bipartisan consensus for violence, and how the fight against war and against climate change are intertwined.
Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses the selective application of FARA laws and whether they should apply to some members of the Biden family, US President Joe Biden's trouble in important swing states and the effects of abortion restrictions in those states, dissatisfaction on both sides of the NATO and Ukraine relationship, the rise of right-wing politics in Europe, and Republican Senators calling for an audit of all aid to Ukraine.
Theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology Dr. Avi Loeb discusses the recent confirmation of Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, this week’s solar flares and their possible effect on wireless technology, and the discovery of meteor debris that possibly contains extraterrestrial components.
The Misfits also discuss this year’s Emmy nominations, the release of one of the Manson Family murderers, mens’ summer fashion, and why Americans have such short political memories.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.