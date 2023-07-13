https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/nato-leaders-reportedly-urged-zelensky-to-cool-down-after-criticism-of-alliance-1111844260.html

NATO Leaders Reportedly Urged Zelensky to 'Cool Down' After Criticism of Alliance

NATO Leaders Reportedly Urged Zelensky to 'Cool Down' After Criticism of Alliance

NATO leaders reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "cool down" during their joint dinner in Vilnius after he voiced criticism of the bloc and accused it of being indecisive when it came to Kiev's membership.

2023-07-13T02:47+0000

2023-07-13T02:47+0000

2023-07-13T02:45+0000

world

nato summit in vilnius

nato

kiev

vilnius

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ben wallace

nato membership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111577920_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_23b0edd1b75d09697187ec545ab6eee4.jpg

On Tuesday, Zelensky said it was "unprecedented and absurd" that a timeframe was set "neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership." Later in the day, during the dinner on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Zelensky was told that he had gone too far and advised to look at the full package of NATO commitments to Kiev, a person present at the dinner was cited as saying by US media. It was further reported that the US delegation was "irritated" by Zelensky's comments as UK representatives were looking for ways to alleviate tensions. As for German officials, they were allegedly trying to find alternatives to resolve the situation. The Wednesday revelation come as earlier reports cited UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as doubling down on the sentiment. "Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude," the official said before pointing out that nations were "giving up their stock" of weapons to Ukraine.In early June, Zelensky said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the Vilnius summit. He also said Kiev was disappointed it had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russian-foreign-ministry-vilnius-summit-shows-nato-back-to-cold-war-era-behavior-1111840578.html

kiev

vilnius

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, volodymyr zelensky, military alliance, nato membership