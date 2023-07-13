https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/nato-renews-long-term-vow-to-back-ukraine-against-russia-1111837494.html
NATO Renews Long-Term Vow to Back Ukraine Against Russia
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news including the latest out of the NATO Summit.
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistIan Smith: Health & Fitness EntrepreneurTyler Nixon: Army Infantry VeteranRuben Navarette: Syndicated columnist, Podcast HostThe show kicks off with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist, to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Health & Fitness Entrepreneur Ian Smith, to discuss MSNBC's comments on working out.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon to discuss Trump's request for a trial delay.The show closes with Ruben Navarette, a Syndicated columnist and podcast host, joins to discuss the BBC sexual misconduct case and Vice Media retention bonuses.
04:01 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 13.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news including the latest out of the NATO Summit.
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist
Ian Smith: Health & Fitness Entrepreneur
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran
Ruben Navarette: Syndicated columnist, Podcast Host
The show kicks off with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist, to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Health & Fitness Entrepreneur Ian Smith, to discuss MSNBC's comments on working out.
The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon to discuss Trump's request for a trial delay.
The show closes with Ruben Navarette, a Syndicated columnist and podcast host, joins to discuss the BBC sexual misconduct case and Vice Media retention bonuses.
