https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/nato-renews-long-term-vow-to-back-ukraine-against-russia-1111837494.html

NATO Renews Long-Term Vow to Back Ukraine Against Russia

NATO Renews Long-Term Vow to Back Ukraine Against Russia

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news including the latest out of the NATO Summit. 13.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-13T04:01+0000

2023-07-13T04:01+0000

2023-07-13T11:28+0000

the final countdown

nato

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

msnbc

donald trump

bbc

vice news

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111837337_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f10f067c11fc7a93ab091f3ad13eb5a5.jpg

NATO Renews Long-Term Vow to Back Ukraine Against Russia On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news including the latest out of the NATO Summit.

Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistIan Smith: Health & Fitness EntrepreneurTyler Nixon: Army Infantry VeteranRuben Navarette: Syndicated columnist, Podcast HostThe show kicks off with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist, to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Health & Fitness Entrepreneur Ian Smith, to discuss MSNBC's comments on working out.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon to discuss Trump's request for a trial delay.The show closes with Ruben Navarette, a Syndicated columnist and podcast host, joins to discuss the BBC sexual misconduct case and Vice Media retention bonuses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

nato, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, msnbc, donald trump, bbc, vice news, аудио, turkiye, radio