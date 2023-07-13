https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/putin-takes-part-in-future-technologies-forum--1111848047.html
Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum
Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum
Future Technologies Forum is an annual event that focuses on main trends in science and technologies. Quantum computing is goint to be the main issue of today discussion.
2023-07-13T13:55+0000
2023-07-13T13:55+0000
2023-07-13T13:55+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
science & tech
vladimir putin
technological advancements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_0:159:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80b554eb0962574c061df9d70452bca8.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Future Technologies Forum "Computing and Communication. Quantum World". He opens the annual event dedicated to the discussion of innovative practices of the country's technological development.This year, the emphasis will be on quantum computing - the cutting-edge dimension of IT technologies. Putin stressed that quantum technologies may strengthen Russia's technological sovereignty which is crucial for political and economic enhancement of the state. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551696_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b35c63621892e9a76461d63e86c0e153.jpg
Putin takes part in plenary session of Future Technologies Forum
Putin takes part in plenary session of Future Technologies Forum
2023-07-13T13:55+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, quantum computing, vladimir putin technologies, vladimir putin quantum computing
vladimir putin, quantum computing, vladimir putin technologies, vladimir putin quantum computing
Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum
The forum is an annual event that focuses on main trends in science and technology. It is being held for the first time in Russia from July 9 to 14 in the World Trade Center in Moscow.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Future Technologies Forum "Computing and Communication. Quantum World". He opens the annual event dedicated to the discussion of innovative practices of the country's technological development.
This year, the emphasis will be on quantum computing - the cutting-edge dimension of IT technologies. Putin stressed that quantum technologies may strengthen Russia's technological sovereignty which is crucial for political and economic enhancement of the state.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!