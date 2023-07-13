https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/putin-takes-part-in-future-technologies-forum--1111848047.html

Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum

Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum

Future Technologies Forum is an annual event that focuses on main trends in science and technologies. Quantum computing is goint to be the main issue of today discussion.

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Future Technologies Forum "Computing and Communication. Quantum World". He opens the annual event dedicated to the discussion of innovative practices of the country's technological development.This year, the emphasis will be on quantum computing - the cutting-edge dimension of IT technologies. Putin stressed that quantum technologies may strengthen Russia's technological sovereignty which is crucial for political and economic enhancement of the state. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

