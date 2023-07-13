https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/report-us-s-korea-allegedly-planning-to-discuss-use-of-nukes-against-n-korea-1111843743.html

Report: US, S. Korea Allegedly Planning to Discuss Use of Nukes Against N. Korea

Report: US, S. Korea Allegedly Planning to Discuss Use of Nukes Against N. Korea

The US and South Korea are allegedly planning to discuss the use of nukes against North Korea during the meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The US prepared the Washington Declaration in April during the meeting between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Washington, which the outlet called "a programme for nuclear confrontation" with North Korea. The Nuclear Consultative Group would allegedly be the parent body of a "tripartite nuclear alliance" among South Korea, the US and Japan, which would further drive the regional situation to the brink of an unprecedented nuclear war, the report said. KCNA also confirmed Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached the maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was said to have personally guided the test launch of the missile, aimed at confirming the technical credibility and operational reliability of the weapon system. South Korean media has cited Yoon's office as saying that the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group would be held on July 18 in Seoul. The White House announced in April that Biden and Yoon agreed to establish the Nuclear Consultative Group to "strengthen extended deterrence, discuss nuclear and strategic planning, and manage the threat to the nonproliferation regime" posed by North Korea.

