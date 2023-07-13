https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russia-china-strategic-alliance-grows-zelensky-slams-nato-us-low-on-weapons-1111842536.html

Russia-China Strategic Alliance Grows; Zelensky Slams NATO; US Low on Weapons

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is getting pushback for his unhinged attacks on NATO nations for failing to meet his expectations on weapons and... 13.07.2023, Sputnik International

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the NATO meeting. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is getting pushback for his unhinged attacks on NATO nations for failing to meet his expectations on weapons and admission to the military bloc.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. France provides long-range weapons to Ukraine. Also, Turkiye is getting its F-16 sales.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss the China-Russia strategic partnership. Beijing has signed a deal with the Solomon Islands. Also, Ukraine is suffering heavy losses, and the US is running out of weapons.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. China is warning NATO not to move into the Pacific. Also, North Korea fires a long-range missile.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US intelligence report says that Iran is not making nuclear weapons. Also, Phase Two of the Jenin operation has begun.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss US imperialism. The US state has launched a war against Black Liberation groups. Also, Kamala Harris is an important part of US imperialism.Alex Suarez, Peruvian American writer, independent journalist, historian, and author of several books, including "The Diplomat" about the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss the Global South. Donald Trump lashes out at Venezuela again. Also, tens of thousands gather to support the president of Mexico.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Americans are turning to installment options to buy groceries. Also, businesses are cutting workers, a warning sign for the US economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

