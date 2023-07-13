https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russias-fm-lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-asean-meeting--1111845960.html
Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following ASEAN Meeting
ASEAN stands for Association of Southeast Asian Nations and it is one world most influential organization from political and economic standpoint.
Sputnik is live from Jakarta, Indonesia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following the meeting with his ASEAN counterparts. It is expected that Russia's top diplomat will focus on issues of cooperation in political and economic spheres, with special attention paid to food and energy security. Lavrov will likely touch the topic of disarmament at the ASEAN Regional Forum and the challenges of fighting international terrorism. Reportedly, Russia's foreign minister will also voice concerns about growing military threats in the region.
07:03 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 13.07.2023)
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic union comprised of 10 member states. Recently, the organization has gained importance for Russia at the conceptual level, as experts note.
Sputnik is live from Jakarta, Indonesia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following the meeting with his ASEAN counterparts.
It is expected that Russia's top diplomat will focus on issues of cooperation in political and economic spheres, with special attention paid to food and energy security. Lavrov will likely touch the topic of disarmament at the ASEAN Regional Forum and the challenges of fighting international terrorism. Reportedly, Russia's foreign minister will also voice concerns about growing military threats in the region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!