Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin in US Court Rescheduled for July 31 - Lawyer

The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Sentencing is [re-scheduled for] July 31. I don’t know what the sentence will be. We're formulating our request [sentencing recommendation] to the court in the next couple of weeks," Nemtsev said in a statement. Nemtsev also said that Klyushin, who is the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, is doing well. A jury in Boston, Massachusetts, found Klyushin guilty on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a $90 million scheme. Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

