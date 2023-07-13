International
Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin in US Court Rescheduled for July 31 - Lawyer
The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Sentencing is [re-scheduled for] July 31. I don’t know what the sentence will be. We're formulating our request [sentencing recommendation] to the court in the next couple of weeks," Nemtsev said in a statement. Nemtsev also said that Klyushin, who is the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, is doing well. A jury in Boston, Massachusetts, found Klyushin guilty on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a $90 million scheme. Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.
russian businessmen, vladislav klyushin, us, charges, sentencing
17:36 GMT 13.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The sentencing in US court of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin has been rescheduled from July 19 to July 31, his lawyer Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Sentencing is [re-scheduled for] July 31. I don’t know what the sentence will be. We're formulating our request [sentencing recommendation] to the court in the next couple of weeks," Nemtsev said in a statement.
Nemtsev also said that Klyushin, who is the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, is doing well.
Badge on a FBI agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Americas
Klyushin’s Lawyers Find Contradictions in Testimony of FBI Agent - Defense Team
22 September 2022, 21:37 GMT
A jury in Boston, Massachusetts, found Klyushin guilty on charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a $90 million scheme.
Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.
