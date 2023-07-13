https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/us-authorities-hunting-aggressive-sea-otter-attacking-stealing-surfboards--1111844753.html

US Authorities Hunting Aggressive Sea Otter Attacking, Stealing Surfboards

US Authorities Hunting Aggressive Sea Otter Attacking, Stealing Surfboards

The sea otter is the offspring of another aggressive female who was captured five years ago, five years later as an adult the female otter is now attacking surfboards off the coast of California.

2023-07-13T04:02+0000

2023-07-13T04:02+0000

2023-07-13T04:00+0000

beyond politics

north america

california

california

california

otter

otters

sea

marine life

marine animals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111844596_0:28:3000:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe96b96cf284add222c3a67d483434c.jpg

Authorities in California recently undertook a hunting campaign to track down an adult female sea otter that has been terrorizing surfers off the Santa Cruz coastline since mid-June, with attacks recently becoming more aggressive.Joon Lee, a 40-year-old Apple software engineer, told US media he was surfing for about 90 minutes before he was recently attacked by a sea otter."It was being peaceful and friendly, and all of us surfers were like, 'Oh, it's so cute,'" said Lee, who said he'd been swimming near an otter for a majority of his surfing session. But then, when another otter appeared, its entire energy shifted.He said he tried to jostle the otter off of the board, but the animal was persistent and even began to lunge at Lee, who survived the encounter even as his surfboard did not.Video of the recent encounter has since surfaced across social media. While the incident may seem humorous, as sea otters are often recognized as adorable critters, they are predatory animals and can grow to be quite large. Adults can grow to up to 5 feet in length, with males weighing between 80 and 100 pounds, while females weigh somewhere between 50 and 70 pounds.Federal and state wildlife officials have now decided to remove the otter from the wild before she manages to hurt anyone, or even herself.The story only gets more strange: the sea otter who is attacking surfboards, is the daughter of a sea otter who had to be trapped five years ago after she began displaying aggressive behavior towards kayakers. Fuji believes people had been illegally feeding that otter at the time, which may have triggered her aggressive behavior. Her pup, tagged as Otter 841, was born in captivity and weaned until she was released to the wild, having since taken to attacking surfboards.Fuji said the aquarium and their partner organizations work diligently to make sure their young have little interaction with people, and that this particular otter began to exhibit her aggressive behavior only recently.Otter 841 has also given birth twice, having lost her second pup in the spring. Fuji explained the otter could be pregnant again but that officials won't be certain of why the animal is acting aggressively until its caught. Officials are hoping to trap the animal by weeks' end."Due to the increasing public safety risk, a team from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Monterey Bay Aquarium trained in the capture and handling of sea otters has been deployed to attempt to capture and rehome her," Ashley McConnell, a spokeswoman for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement.That may be trickier than the authorities hope, however, as Fuji says of Otter 841:“She’s been quite talented at evading us.”

north america

california

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

animals, california, north america, sea otters, wild animals, marine animals, marine life, wild animals, animal encounters