US-Nordic Summit Pushes NATO Agenda of Containing Russia in the North

US President Joe Biden and leaders from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland met on Thursday in Helsinki for the third US-Nordic Leaders' Summit following Turkiye's nod to Stockholm's membership in NATO.

"The summit in Helsinki is intended to once again demonstrate the transatlantic unity of the US and the Nordic countries," Nikita Lipunov, an analyst at the Institute for International Studies, MGIMO-University, told Sputnik. The readout of the US-Nordic Leaders' summit, released on the White House's website on Thursday placed particular emphasis on the Ukraine conflict, pledging "to continue their [US and Nordic] support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through sustained security, economic, legal, and humanitarian assistance."They also "reconfirmed the importance of [NATO] for regional and transatlantic security and stability" referring to Sweden and Finland – previously neutral states – forthcoming accession to the alliance.The Nordic states signaled that they "stand ready to deepen their security and defense cooperation with the United States, including through the Nordic Defense Cooperation framework.""I don’t think NATO’s ever been stronger," Biden said during a meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinistö. "I think – it’s a different era. The nature of our relationship, bringing along Sweden as well, makes a gigantic difference."In his previous interview with Sputnik, Lipunov drew attention to Washington's plans in the Arctic, stressing that Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO would become instrumental for the US' Arctic gambit.For instance, Sweden's accession to the bloc will have an impact on the adjacent Barents Euro-Arctic region, where military activity and tension will increase, Lipunov noted at the time. He added that a valuable asset for NATO will be Finnish and Swedish technology in the field of communications, armaments and the construction of icebreakers.Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Finland's NATO membership is worth the pain of cutting off ties with Russia with which it shares a 1,340 km border. What interests does Helsinki pursue in NATO?Lipunov explained that Finland receives legal security guarantees under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. Even though Russia neither poses a threat nor challenges the Nordic country, Finnish politicians believe that this would strengthen their security.The preceding NATO Summit in Vilnius demonstrated the bloc's readiness for further expansion and perception of Nordic countries as an invaluable asset for the alliance's strategic plans."NATO expansion in Northern Europe is a strategic military-political task of the United States as part of its policy of constraining Russia," Lipunov said. "After the entry of Finland and the future accession of Sweden, the border of the alliance with Russia would double, and the Baltic Sea would actually become NATO's inland sea."

