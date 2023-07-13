https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/watch-russian-kornet-anti-tank-guided-missile-in-combat-action--1111856242.html

Watch Russian 'Kornet' Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Combat Action

Watch Russian 'Kornet' Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Combat Action

Kiev launched its counteroffensive more than a month ago and, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, failed in every direction, losing over 26,000 troops.

2023-07-13T16:07+0000

2023-07-13T16:07+0000

2023-07-13T16:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111847199_41:0:1652:906_1920x0_80_0_0_84e28414fbc21698747977adb9068954.png

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the first usage of ATGM “Kornet” in the special military operation. The clip depicts Russian troops targeting and launching the missile that successfully blasts the target – the dugout of the Ukrainian forces.“Kornet” can be guided on target remotely and this feature saves the lives of Russian soldiers. In general, when a missile is fired, the location of launch becomes a target for the enemy and remote control alleviates this problem – the operator can be 50 meters from the launch site. “Kornet” is based on fire-and-forget concept, which implies that the projectile does not require any external control from the operator after launch. The Russian Army is training units of “tank hunters” and this ATGM can be their weapon of choice.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The remotely controlled "Kornet" ATGM was successfully used in combat for the first time by the Russian Armed Forces The remotely controlled "Kornet" ATGM was successfully used in combat for the first time by the Russian Armed Forces 2023-07-13T16:07+0000 true PT0M54S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian counteroffensive failure