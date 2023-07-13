https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/watch-russian-kornet-anti-tank-guided-missile-in-combat-action--1111856242.html
Kiev launched its counteroffensive more than a month ago and, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, failed in every direction, losing over 26,000 troops.
Russia's Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the first usage of ATGM "Kornet" in the special military operation. The clip depicts Russian troops targeting and launching the missile that successfully blasts the target – the dugout of the Ukrainian forces."Kornet" can be guided on target remotely and this feature saves the lives of Russian soldiers. In general, when a missile is fired, the location of launch becomes a target for the enemy and remote control alleviates this problem – the operator can be 50 meters from the launch site. "Kornet" is based on fire-and-forget concept, which implies that the projectile does not require any external control from the operator after launch. The Russian Army is training units of "tank hunters" and this ATGM can be their weapon of choice.
Watch Russian 'Kornet' Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Combat Action
16:07 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 13.07.2023)
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the first usage of ATGM “Kornet” in the special military operation. The clip depicts Russian troops targeting and launching the missile that successfully blasts the target – the dugout of the Ukrainian forces.
“Kornet” can be guided on target remotely and this feature saves the lives of Russian soldiers. In general, when a missile is fired, the location of launch becomes a target for the enemy and remote control alleviates this problem – the operator can be 50 meters from the launch site.
“Kornet” is based on fire-and-forget concept, which implies that the projectile does not require any external control from the operator after launch. The Russian Army is training units of “tank hunters” and this ATGM can be their weapon of choice.