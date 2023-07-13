https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/zelensky-fumes-on-twitter-as-nato-says-ukraine-must-wait-1111838441.html
Zelensky Fumes on Twitter as NATO Says Ukraine Must Wait
Zelensky Fumes on Twitter as NATO Says Ukraine Must Wait
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the last day of the NATO Summit... 13.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-13T04:02+0000
2023-07-13T04:02+0000
2023-07-13T11:30+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
nato
vilnius
volodymyr zelensky
jerusalem
israel
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111838284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f2dd136881610b7b185bb15dd2fa08a3.png
Zelensky Fumes on Twitter as NATO Says Ukraine Must Wait
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the last day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Afshin Rattansi: Host of Going UndergroundAngie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorRobert Inlakesh: Journalist and ActivistEsteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The CradleIn the first hour, Afshin Rattansi joined the show to discuss the ongoing NATO Summit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's outrage over the alliance's refusal to grant his country immediate membership.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Angie Wong about the ongoing saga regarding Dr. Gal Luft, who has faced several charges from the US, despite not being in the US.In the first half of the final hour, Robert Inlakesh discussed the ongoing Israeli protests and the eviction of a Palestinian family from their home in East Jerusalem.In the last half of the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the FBI and Ukrainian SBU attempting to silence dissent on social media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111838284_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b75713b03a7f82f2ec7b8b6a6fa54346.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, ukraine, nato, vilnius, volodymyr zelensky, jerusalem, israel, fbi, аудио
radio, ukraine, nato, vilnius, volodymyr zelensky, jerusalem, israel, fbi, аудио
Zelensky Fumes on Twitter as NATO Says Ukraine Must Wait
04:02 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 13.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the last day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Afshin Rattansi: Host of Going Underground
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Commentator
Robert Inlakesh: Journalist and Activist
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
In the first hour, Afshin Rattansi joined the show to discuss the ongoing NATO Summit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's outrage over the alliance's refusal to grant his country immediate membership.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Angie Wong about the ongoing saga regarding Dr. Gal Luft, who has faced several charges from the US, despite not being in the US.
In the first half of the final hour, Robert Inlakesh discussed the ongoing Israeli protests and the eviction of a Palestinian family from their home in East Jerusalem.
In the last half of the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the FBI and Ukrainian SBU attempting to silence dissent on social media.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.