https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/biden-signs-order-augmenting-operation-atlantic-resolve-with-3000-troops-1111865623.html

Biden Signs Order Augmenting Operation Atlantic Resolve With 3,000 Troops

Biden Signs Order Augmenting Operation Atlantic Resolve With 3,000 Troops

US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order augmenting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe with 3,000 reserve personnel, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said on Thursday.

2023-07-14T01:57+0000

2023-07-14T01:57+0000

2023-07-14T01:54+0000

world

joe biden

russia

ukraine

us european command (eucom)

col. patrick ryder

nato

pentagon

us troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099019_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_fccdf8a6524f8710496274ca6767253d.jpg

"Today, the president signed an Executive Order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces… with no more than 3,000 personnel augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve," Sims said. Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides combat-credible forces to Europe, will also be newly designated as a contingency operation, Sims said. The action reaffirms the United States’ commitment to the defense of NATO’s eastern flank amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Sims said. Designating Operation Atlantic Resolve as a contingency operation unlocks capabilities and authorities that enable the US to provide better support and sustainment for its forces, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said during the briefing.The Defense Department can now call on the 3,000 reserve personnel to support the operation, Ryder said. The move does not change current US force posture levels in Europe, the US European Command said in a statement. The authorities ensure the long-term resilience of US European Command’s heightened level of presence and operations, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/biden-reaffirms-us-commitment-to-nato-amid-congressional-efforts-on-withdrawal-1111856724.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, executive order, operation atlantic resolve, europe, lt. gen. douglas sims,