Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Rocket Engine Exploded During JAXA Test

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Epsilon-S rocket exploded during an engine test on Friday morning in northern Japan.

The explosion occurred during the testing of the second stage of engine ignition of Epsilon-S at the Noshiro Testing Center in Akita Prefecture. The incident occurred early on Friday, approximately one minute after the engine was fired, the report said. There are no immediate reports of casualties or injures.

