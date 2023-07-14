https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/fbi-director-takes-fire-from-congress-1111858224.html

FBI Director Takes Fire From Congress

FBI Director Takes Fire From Congress

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.

2023-07-14T04:06+0000

2023-07-14T04:06+0000

2023-07-14T11:19+0000

the final countdown

nato

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

cornel west

fbi

christopher wray

bank of america

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111858066_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1885e5a7d5fff60bdffe72527856d385.jpg

FBI Director Takes Fire From Congess On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystJamarl Thomas: Co-host of Fault LinesRachel Blevins: Journalist and RT CorrespondentMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, PodcasterThe show kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst, Mark Sleboda joining to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas to discuss Cornel West's presidential campaign.The second hour begins with journalist and RT Correspondent Rachel Blevins discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.The show closes with Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Podcaster, to discuss the investigation of Bank of America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, nato summit, cornel west's presidential campaign, christopher wray's testimony, bank of america