https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/fbi-director-takes-fire-from-congress-1111858224.html
FBI Director Takes Fire From Congress
FBI Director Takes Fire From Congress
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.
2023-07-14T04:06+0000
2023-07-14T04:06+0000
2023-07-14T11:19+0000
the final countdown
nato
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
cornel west
fbi
christopher wray
bank of america
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111858066_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1885e5a7d5fff60bdffe72527856d385.jpg
FBI Director Takes Fire From Congess
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystJamarl Thomas: Co-host of Fault LinesRachel Blevins: Journalist and RT CorrespondentMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, PodcasterThe show kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst, Mark Sleboda joining to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas to discuss Cornel West's presidential campaign.The second hour begins with journalist and RT Correspondent Rachel Blevins discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.The show closes with Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Podcaster, to discuss the investigation of Bank of America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111858066_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_88e54efe6c8c1ec03338c4acf6fa29fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, nato summit, cornel west's presidential campaign, christopher wray's testimony, bank of america
the final countdown, nato summit, cornel west's presidential campaign, christopher wray's testimony, bank of america
FBI Director Takes Fire From Congress
04:06 GMT 14.07.2023 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 14.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Jamarl Thomas: Co-host of Fault Lines
Rachel Blevins: Journalist and RT Correspondent
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster
The show kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst, Mark Sleboda joining to discuss the latest out of the NATO Summit.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas to discuss Cornel West's presidential campaign.
The second hour begins with journalist and RT Correspondent Rachel Blevins discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.
The show closes with Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Podcaster, to discuss the investigation of Bank of America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.