https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/first-ultralight-plane-flight-takes-place-in-tehran-1111875201.html
First Ultralight Plane Flight Takes Place in Tehran
First Ultralight Plane Flight Takes Place in Tehran
An ultralight plane's first flight in Iran took place in Tehran, the Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
2023-07-14T15:34+0000
2023-07-14T15:34+0000
2023-07-14T15:34+0000
beyond politics
tehran
iran
science & tech
aircraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111875040_0:0:3236:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_cf97cb2de2743a3aca5cb4de4e309dff.jpg
The agency wrote that for the first time in the country's history, Iran's civil aviation agency, in coordination with the relevant authorities, had permitted such a flight. A plane of the VL3 type flew around the Milad TV tower on the evening of July 13. The head of the civil aviation agency's ultralight aviation group, Capt. Mohammad Mehdi Garanli, said that permission was given with the goal to spread the culture of general aviation, the news outlet reported. The flight, the captain added, was carried out by a female pilot. The VL3 is a Czech-produced ultralight aircraft. In 2005, a plane of this model set a world record for two-seat ultralight class planes flying at the speed of 170.74 miles per hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210126/to-the-skies-and-beyond-prototypes-of-flying-cars-and-taxi-drones-1081882653.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111875040_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89ea21bef3ac94c2bbb6111a763f679d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, ultra-light plane in iran, tehran ultra-light plane, tehran milad
iran, ultra-light plane in iran, tehran ultra-light plane, tehran milad
First Ultralight Plane Flight Takes Place in Tehran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An ultralight plane's first flight in Iran took place in Tehran, the Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The agency wrote that for the first time in the country's history, Iran's civil aviation agency, in coordination with the relevant authorities, had permitted such a flight. A plane of the VL3 type flew around the Milad TV tower on the evening of July 13.
The head of the civil aviation agency's ultralight aviation group, Capt. Mohammad Mehdi Garanli, said that permission was given with the goal to spread the culture of general aviation, the news outlet reported. The flight, the captain added, was carried out by a female pilot.
The VL3 is a Czech-produced ultralight aircraft. In 2005, a plane of this model set a world record for two-seat ultralight class planes flying at the speed of 170.74 miles per hour.
26 January 2021, 13:33 GMT