Front Runner of Guatemala's Presidential Election Halts Campaign Amid Legal Standoff

Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova, the front runner in the first round of the Guatemalan presidential election, said Thursday she halted her campaign "out of solidarity with citizens and their will."

Torres made the remarks following the decision of a criminal court to temporarily deprive the Semilla Movement party, whose candidate also was in runoff, of its legal status.Local media reported the Constitutional Court of Guatemala granted temporary protection to the Semilla Movement, whose registration had been suspended the previous day at the request of the prosecutor's office so that the election process in the country could continue. On Wednesday, the Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala recognized the results of the June presidential election and announced that Torres and Bernardo Arevalo, the leaders of the Semilla Movement party, entered the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20. The court added that the final turnout was 5.56 million people, or about 60% of the total electorate, and that the National Unity of Hope received 888,924 votes and the Semilla Movement - 653,486 votes. Manfredo Marroquin, a presidential candidate from the Semilla Movement in 2019, has told Sputnik that the prosecutor's office's actions toward the Semilla Movement were an attempt by the so-called "corrupt pact" — an alleged secret collusion between politicians, businesspersons and law enforcers, as well as criminal leaders, who have usurped state functions and cover for each other in case of prosecution — to sabotage election results unfavorable to them. The official further indicated the decision was "completely illegal" as it is "impossible to cancel a party during the election period," noting that "those who put their people in public office are afraid of losing their corrupt business and impunity."

