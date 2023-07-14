https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/graphic-video-ukrainian-military-attacks-civilian-car-in-donetsk-region-1111871140.html

Graphic Video: Ukrainian Military Attacks Civilian Car in Donetsk Region

Ukrainian militants are not unheard of using civilians as human shields (a move considered as a war crime) or attacking them for loot or simply for the sake of violence. This shocking video reveals hideous nature of Kiev regime and its followers.

A sabotage group of the Ukrainian military shelled a car with civilians near the city of Ugledar, Donetsk People's Republic, on Friday according to video footage obtained by Sputnik.The footage shows a sabotage group of Ukrainian militants in a Kozak-2 armored personnel carrier trying to take up positions. They disguise the armored car in a forest plantation and disperse around the territory.Later, a civilian passenger car is seen passing by. The militants come out on the road and shoot the car with a driver at point-blank range, after which they hide the body in a forest plantation, as well as the car.WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities!

