By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to By Any Means Necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
How the Media Spreads Nationalist Messages
How the Media Spreads Nationalist Messages
Rest In Power Mutulu Shakur, Two Years Since Protests In Cuba, Kenya Facilitates US Intervention In Somalia
How The Media Spreads White Nationalist Messages
Rest In Power Mutulu Shakur, Two Years Since Protests In Cuba, Kenya Facilitates US Intervention In Somalia
In the first segment of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman feature a commentary by former political prisoner Mutulu Shakur.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America relations to discuss the anniversary of the July 11 protests in Cuba and how they were misrepresented by US media as opposed to the Cuban government, the real character of many of the protests as a response to issues caused by the US blockade on Cuba, and why reforms made by the Cuban government are a response to the blockade and are not an embrace of capitalism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst based in Minneapolis, MN to discuss how Kenya facilitates US intervention into Somalia under the guise of counter-terrorism, how Kenya’s interventions in Somalia cripple critical infrastructure and devastate communities in the Jubaland region, and how Kenya factors into US interests in the Horn of Africa.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville refusing to acknowledge the racism of white nationalism in an interview with CNN and how the media has facilitated the dissemination of nationalist ideology, why Cuba and China’s paths of development do not constitute a retreat from socialism, and how recent ESPN layoffs demonstrate the labor politics of sports that are often not talked about.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
How the Media Spreads Nationalist Messages

Rest In Power Mutulu Shakur, Two Years Since Protests In Cuba, Kenya Facilitates US Intervention In Somalia
In the first segment of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman feature a commentary by former political prisoner Mutulu Shakur.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America relations to discuss the anniversary of the July 11 protests in Cuba and how they were misrepresented by US media as opposed to the Cuban government, the real character of many of the protests as a response to issues caused by the US blockade on Cuba, and why reforms made by the Cuban government are a response to the blockade and are not an embrace of capitalism.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst based in Minneapolis, MN to discuss how Kenya facilitates US intervention into Somalia under the guise of counter-terrorism, how Kenya’s interventions in Somalia cripple critical infrastructure and devastate communities in the Jubaland region, and how Kenya factors into US interests in the Horn of Africa.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville refusing to acknowledge the racism of white nationalism in an interview with CNN and how the media has facilitated the dissemination of nationalist ideology, why Cuba and China’s paths of development do not constitute a retreat from socialism, and how recent ESPN layoffs demonstrate the labor politics of sports that are often not talked about.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
