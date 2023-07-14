https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/humiliating-picture-of-lonely-zelensky-goes-viral-from-nato-summit-1111864452.html

Humiliating Picture of Lonely Zelensky Goes Viral From NATO Summit

Humiliating Picture of Lonely Zelensky Goes Viral From NATO Summit

A humiliating picture of the President of Ukraine has gone viral as well-dressed NATO leaders appear to ignore Ukraine's wrinkled drab olive military uniform-clad leader.

A humiliating picture of the President of Ukraine has gone viral as well-dressed NATO leaders appear to ignore Ukraine's wrinkled drab olive military uniform-clad leader.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A humiliating picture of the President of Ukraine has gone viral as well-dressed NATO leaders appear to ignore Ukraine's wrinkled drab olive military uniform-clad leader. Also, Germany is looking to build a tank factory in Ukraine.Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine. NATO appears to be looking for an exit from the Ukraine debacle as the counter-offensive is flopping. Also, US officials may have met with Russian foreign policy representatives to discuss ending the war.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. NATO's move towards a confrontation with China shows that the organization is a tool for imperialist world conquest. Also, President Biden lies about his plans to surround China with bases.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. NATO's move towards a confrontation with China shows that the organization is a tool for imperialist world conquest. Also, Janet Yellen returns from her trip to China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The leader of Hezbollah has made a speech about the fraught situation on the Lebanon-Israel border. Also, the President of Iran is traveling to Africa to strengthen the economic ties between the Islamic Republic and African nations that are resisting US imperialism.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss the Global South. Nicaragua is celebrating the Sandinista revolution. Also, Caricom has abandoned its responsibility to support Haitian independence.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. US liberals have moved in a rightward direction and are supporting media censorship. Also, Julian Assange has been awarded the Conrad Wolf media award.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Chinese advancement. China has brought 800 million people out of poverty using a planned economy. Also, Nicaragua is celebrating the victory of the Sandinista revolution.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

