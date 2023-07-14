International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/lavrov-blinken-participate-in-asean-ministerial-meeting-in-indonesia-1111867801.html
Lavrov, Blinken Participate in ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Indonesia
Lavrov, Blinken Participate in ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Indonesia
Lavrov and Blinken are participating in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, both wearing traditional Indonesian shirts
2023-07-14T07:08+0000
2023-07-14T07:08+0000
world
sergey lavrov
antony blinken
indonesia
jakarta
asean
east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111866812_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d2654af3ba88b65b3eaf6bd46deeb536.jpg
The ministers traditionally arrived at the meeting wearing national shirts. With Indonesia chairing ASEAN and EAS this year, the organizers have chosen batik shirts made of hand-dyed fabric with intricate patterns. Lavrov and Blinken are sitting almost next to each other in the meeting hall, to the right and left of the Philippine representative, the correspondent reported. Blinken arrived in Jakarta on Thursday, having previously accompanied US President Joe Biden on his tour to Europe. Lavrov landed in Indonesia on Wednesday. The annual ASEAN ministerial and post-ministerial meetings kicked off in Jakarta on Tuesday. ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. EAS is a forum for dialogue among leaders of the Asia-Pacific region on a wide range of strategic, political and economic issues. The next East Asia Summit will take place in Jakarta in September. Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Russian and US leaders have also been invited to the forum since 2011.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/lavrov-says-not-optimistic-about-jcpoa-renewal-as-outcome-of-us-2024-vote-uncertain-1111852932.html
indonesia
jakarta
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111866812_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10f91b568856a4b88353993c36e80a15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov and us secretary of state antony blinken, together with other participants of the east asia summit (eas), are participating in the foreign ministers' meeting of the association of southeast asian nations (asean) in indonesia's capital jakarta, both wearing traditional indonesian shirts, a sputnik correspondent reported friday.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov and us secretary of state antony blinken, together with other participants of the east asia summit (eas), are participating in the foreign ministers' meeting of the association of southeast asian nations (asean) in indonesia's capital jakarta, both wearing traditional indonesian shirts, a sputnik correspondent reported friday.

Lavrov, Blinken Participate in ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Indonesia

07:08 GMT 14.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADI WEDA(From L to R) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Adi WEDA / POOL / AFP)
(From L to R) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Adi WEDA / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADI WEDA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
JAKARTA, July 14 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are participating in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, both wearing traditional Indonesian shirts, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.
The ministers traditionally arrived at the meeting wearing national shirts. With Indonesia chairing ASEAN and EAS this year, the organizers have chosen batik shirts made of hand-dyed fabric with intricate patterns.
Lavrov and Blinken are sitting almost next to each other in the meeting hall, to the right and left of the Philippine representative, the correspondent reported.
Blinken arrived in Jakarta on Thursday, having previously accompanied US President Joe Biden on his tour to Europe. Lavrov landed in Indonesia on Wednesday.
The annual ASEAN ministerial and post-ministerial meetings kicked off in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
World
Lavrov Says Not Optimistic About JCPOA Renewal as Outcome of US 2024 Vote Uncertain
Yesterday, 13:40 GMT
ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members.
EAS is a forum for dialogue among leaders of the Asia-Pacific region on a wide range of strategic, political and economic issues. The next East Asia Summit will take place in Jakarta in September. Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Russian and US leaders have also been invited to the forum since 2011.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала