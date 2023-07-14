https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/leaked-audio-reveals-marianne-williamsons-struggles-to-fund-2024-campaign-1111866080.html

Leaked Audio Reveals Marianne Williamson's Struggles to Fund 2024 Campaign

Leaked Audio Reveals Marianne Williamson's Struggles to Fund 2024 Campaign

The Marianne Williamson campaign is struggling to get donations, leaked audio from a call with volunteers revealed.

2023-07-14T03:28+0000

2023-07-14T03:28+0000

2023-07-14T03:26+0000

americas

dnc

williamson

joe biden

marianne williamson

robert f. kennedy jr

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080221286_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_695047e514b8391082c44296cbedcda4.jpg

Leaked audio from a campaign Zoom call has revealed that Marianne Williamson's primary campaign is struggling financially, a crippling issue that has found the 2024 contender putting part of the blame on Democratic insiders.The two-hour Zoom call between Williamson and various campaign volunteers and staff was leaked to US media. In the audio, Williamson reportedly warns that she cannot continue to fund her campaign as she has thus far.Williamson is later heard agreeing with a staffer who suggested that insiders with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are working “to undermine her campaign.” She also goes on to state that “the DNC, Biden, whomever” are working to limit her reach on TikTok, where she has over 86,000 followers.The best-selling author and spiritual guru also blamed the press’ focus on the internal turmoil of her campaign as one reason donations may have slowed.A former field director for the Williamson campaign, who was among six staffers that left the campaign last week, took to social media to accuse the presidential hopeful of running a campaign more akin to a book tour than an attempt to win the White House. Among the field directors' accusations was that Williamson is not focused on getting on the ballot in any state.The departure of the field director and other staffers who made up the entirety of the campaign’s operations in South Carolina came just hours after Williamson announced her third campaign manager since she launched her bid in March.Williamson and staffers have denied that the goal of her campaign is to sell more books, noting that her upcoming book was contracted before her unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid.The 2024 candidate did note that a recent fundraiser in Chicago netted close to $20,000 for the campaign but said a similar campaign in Los Angeles was not seeing as much success.When asked about fellow Democratic nominee hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr., who announced he raised $6 million in his first financial disclosure, Williamson called him the “bright, new, shiny object."According to a June poll, incumbent President Joe Biden leads the Democratic primary poll at 65%, Kennedy is a distant second at 14% whereas Williamson is polling at 4%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/foaming-spitting--uncontrollable-rage-former-staffers-describe-an-abusive-marianne-williamson-1108482934.html

americas

williamson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

marianne williamson campaign, financial struggles, donations, polling