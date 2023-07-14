https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/leaked-audio-reveals-marianne-williamsons-struggles-to-fund-2024-campaign-1111866080.html
Leaked Audio Reveals Marianne Williamson's Struggles to Fund 2024 Campaign
The Marianne Williamson campaign is struggling to get donations, leaked audio from a call with volunteers revealed.
Marianne Williamson announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in March, positioning herself as an outsider candidate to the left of US President Joe Biden.
Leaked audio from a campaign Zoom call has revealed that Marianne Williamson's primary campaign is struggling financially, a crippling issue that has found the 2024 contender putting part of the blame on Democratic insiders.
The two-hour Zoom call between Williamson and various campaign volunteers and staff was leaked to US media. In the audio, Williamson reportedly warns that she cannot continue to fund her campaign as she has thus far.
“I have put my own money in, and I don’t have the money to continue putting it in at the level I have,” Williamson said during the call. “Cause remember I’m not making a living while I’m doing this.
Williamson is later heard agreeing with a staffer who suggested that insiders with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are working “to undermine her campaign.” She also goes on to state that “the DNC, Biden, whomever” are working to limit her reach on TikTok, where she has over 86,000 followers.
The best-selling author and spiritual guru also blamed the press’ focus on the internal turmoil of her campaign as one reason donations may have slowed.
A former field director for the Williamson campaign, who was among six staffers that left the campaign last week, took to social media to accuse the presidential hopeful of running a campaign more akin to a book tour than an attempt to win the White House. Among the field directors' accusations was that Williamson is not focused on getting on the ballot in any state.
The departure of the field director and other staffers who made up the entirety of the campaign’s operations in South Carolina came just hours after Williamson announced her third campaign manager since she launched her bid in March.
Williamson and staffers have denied that the goal of her campaign is to sell more books, noting that her upcoming book was contracted before her unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid.
The 2024 candidate did note that a recent fundraiser in Chicago netted close to $20,000 for the campaign but said a similar campaign in Los Angeles was not seeing as much success.
When asked about fellow Democratic nominee hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr., who announced he raised $6 million in his first financial disclosure, Williamson called him the “bright, new, shiny object."
“Everybody’s throwing money at Bobby," she stressed.
According to a June poll, incumbent President Joe Biden leads the Democratic primary poll at 65%, Kennedy is a distant second at 14% whereas Williamson is polling at 4%.