Ray Epps Defamation Suit, NATO and Ukraine Tensions, Actors Strike

The Secret Service wraps up its investigation into cocaine at the White House with no leads, and the US president speaks in Helsinki.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss takeaways from this week’s NATO summit with regard to support for Ukraine and antagonism toward China, the politicized Congressional testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray, Ray Epps’ defamation case filed against Fox News and Tucker Carlson, and an update on the historic floods in Vermont.Managing editor of Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the role of healthcare and mental illness in US prisons, the phenomenon of foster children being put in juvenile detention when no foster care opportunities are present, and a Bureau of Prisons report skirting blame in the death of Whitey Bulger.The Misfits also discuss Senator Joe Manchin’s possible independent presidential run and Vice President Kamala Harris’ questionable remarks on AI, Senator Tim Scott’s presidential ambitions, and an Italian groping verdict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

