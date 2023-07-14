https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/russian-embassy-slams-us-effort-to-justify-kiev-cluster-munition-shipment-as-clumsy-1111865771.html
Russian Embassy Slams US Effort to Justify Kiev Cluster Munition Shipment as 'Clumsy'
The Russian Embassy in the US said Thursday it noted the Pentagon's statement about the cluster munitions delivery and slammed statements that Kiev would use these weapons accurately.
Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said earlier on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the US and other countries have already been delivered to Ukraine, adding that there were cluster munitions in Ukraine provided by third-party countries prior to Washington's delivery of the weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine would use cluster munitions provided by the US only against military targets.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States on Thursday slammed US officials' statements that Kiev would use cluster munitions accurately as a "clumsy attempt to justify their own provocative actions."
"We have noted a Pentagon's announcement that cluster munitions have been delivered to Ukraine. We have also taken note of statements by the administration’s officials about some 'promises,' given by the Kiev regime to use these weapons with 'the highest incentive to limits' and in 'appropriate places,'" the Embassy said on Telegram.
"Such statements by US officials are a clumsy attempt to justify their own provocative actions."
The Embassy said "anyone who follows the conflict knows that Kiev has been using US security assistance to hit civilian targets in the hope of intimidating us and 'killing as many Russians as possible,'" adding that residential areas with no military facilities have been targeted in these strikes.
"There is no doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not abide by any 'restrictions' in selecting their targets since they are desperate due to the colossal losses as well as inability to achieve successes on the front," the Embassy said.
The statement went on to note that it would be "hard to imagine how many civilian casualties there will be, including Ukrainians, when the Kiev criminals start using US cluster munitions."
Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said earlier on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the US and other countries have already been delivered to Ukraine, adding that there were cluster munitions in Ukraine provided by third-party countries prior to Washington's delivery of the weapons.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine would use cluster munitions provided by the US only against military targets.