https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/russian-embassy-slams-us-effort-to-justify-kiev-cluster-munition-shipment-as-clumsy-1111865771.html

Russian Embassy Slams US Effort to Justify Kiev Cluster Munition Shipment as 'Clumsy'

Russian Embassy Slams US Effort to Justify Kiev Cluster Munition Shipment as 'Clumsy'

The Russian Embassy in the US said Thursday it noted the Pentagon's statement about the cluster munitions delivery and slammed statements that Kiev would use these weapons accurately.

2023-07-14T02:32+0000

2023-07-14T02:32+0000

2023-07-14T02:30+0000

world

russian embassy in us

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

washington

pentagon

cluster munitions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg

"We have noted a Pentagon's announcement that cluster munitions have been delivered to Ukraine. We have also taken note of statements by the administration’s officials about some 'promises,' given by the Kiev regime to use these weapons with 'the highest incentive to limits' and in 'appropriate places,'" the Embassy said on Telegram.The Embassy said "anyone who follows the conflict knows that Kiev has been using US security assistance to hit civilian targets in the hope of intimidating us and 'killing as many Russians as possible,'" adding that residential areas with no military facilities have been targeted in these strikes. The statement went on to note that it would be "hard to imagine how many civilian casualties there will be, including Ukrainians, when the Kiev criminals start using US cluster munitions." Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said earlier on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the US and other countries have already been delivered to Ukraine, adding that there were cluster munitions in Ukraine provided by third-party countries prior to Washington's delivery of the weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine would use cluster munitions provided by the US only against military targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/scott-ritter-cluster-munitions-will-change-nothing-for-ukraine-1111754159.html

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian embassy in us, us department of defense, pentagon, cluster munitions