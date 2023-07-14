Tucker Carlson Talks About Establishment Taboos
04:02 GMT 14.07.2023 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 14.07.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter offering ad revenue shares to select content creators, and the US Secret Service ending the White House cocaine probe
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | RFK Jr is a Zionist, Alternative Media has Upset the Establishment, and the Root Causes of Issues
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Erratic Behavior is Discussed by the Mainstream, No Dissent in this Administration, and Joe Biden is Not in Charge
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the terrible US economy, Andrew Tate, and there are no good guys in war. Misty commented on who instigated the conflict between Russia - Ukraine and what makes Andrew Tate popular. Misty discussed the Biden administration's attack on free speech and Julian Assange's extradition appeal.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Presidential staff for Biden, Biden's temper, and the DNC seems to be done with Joe Biden. Tyler discussed President Biden's short temper and the negative media coverage on Biden's temperament. Tyler talked about the Biden family and how Hunter Biden emulates the worst sides of his father.
