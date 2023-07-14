International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Tucker Carlson Talks About Establishment Taboos
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter offering ad revenue shares to select content creators, and the US Secret Service ending the White House cocaine probe.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | RFK Jr is a Zionist, Alternative Media has Upset the Establishment, and the Root Causes of IssuesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Erratic Behavior is Discussed by the Mainstream, No Dissent in this Administration, and Joe Biden is Not in Charge In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the terrible US economy, Andrew Tate, and there are no good guys in war. Misty commented on who instigated the conflict between Russia - Ukraine and what makes Andrew Tate popular. Misty discussed the Biden administration's attack on free speech and Julian Assange's extradition appeal.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Presidential staff for Biden, Biden's temper, and the DNC seems to be done with Joe Biden. Tyler discussed President Biden's short temper and the negative media coverage on Biden's temperament. Tyler talked about the Biden family and how Hunter Biden emulates the worst sides of his father.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 14.07.2023 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 14.07.2023)
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | RFK Jr is a Zionist, Alternative Media has Upset the Establishment, and the Root Causes of Issues

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Erratic Behavior is Discussed by the Mainstream, No Dissent in this Administration, and Joe Biden is Not in Charge

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the terrible US economy, Andrew Tate, and there are no good guys in war. Misty commented on who instigated the conflict between Russia - Ukraine and what makes Andrew Tate popular. Misty discussed the Biden administration's attack on free speech and Julian Assange's extradition appeal.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Presidential staff for Biden, Biden's temper, and the DNC seems to be done with Joe Biden. Tyler discussed President Biden's short temper and the negative media coverage on Biden's temperament. Tyler talked about the Biden family and how Hunter Biden emulates the worst sides of his father.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
