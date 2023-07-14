https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/tucker-carlson-talks-about-establishment-taboos-1111864158.html

Tucker Carlson Talks About Establishment Taboos

Tucker Carlson Talks About Establishment Taboos

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter offering ad revenue shares to select content creators, and the US Secret Service ending the White House cocaine probe.

2023-07-14T04:02+0000

2023-07-14T04:02+0000

2023-07-14T11:13+0000

the backstory

radio

zionism

comedy

free speech

delaware

israel

ftc

andrew tate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111864001_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1dd10f319f33337a3c56300eb8d181db.png

Tucker Carlson Talks about Establishment Taboos On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter offering ad revenue shares to select content creators, and the US Secret Service ending the White House cocaine probe

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | RFK Jr is a Zionist, Alternative Media has Upset the Establishment, and the Root Causes of IssuesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Erratic Behavior is Discussed by the Mainstream, No Dissent in this Administration, and Joe Biden is Not in Charge In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the terrible US economy, Andrew Tate, and there are no good guys in war. Misty commented on who instigated the conflict between Russia - Ukraine and what makes Andrew Tate popular. Misty discussed the Biden administration's attack on free speech and Julian Assange's extradition appeal.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Presidential staff for Biden, Biden's temper, and the DNC seems to be done with Joe Biden. Tyler discussed President Biden's short temper and the negative media coverage on Biden's temperament. Tyler talked about the Biden family and how Hunter Biden emulates the worst sides of his father.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

delaware

israel

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, rfk jr, biden's behavior, us economy, andrew tate, julian assange's extradition appeal