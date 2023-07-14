International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/us-concerned-about-china-assertiveness-in-south-east-china-seas-taiwan-strait-1111873496.html
US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait
US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait
The United States is concerned about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
2023-07-14T14:23+0000
2023-07-14T14:27+0000
world
us
china
us-china relations
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459355_0:107:2348:1428_1920x0_80_0_0_cf60042605604914149dfddef31541dd.jpg
"We are concerned by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait. We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.On Istanbul Grain Deal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added it is essential to "extend and expand" the Black Sea grain deal."It is essential that we extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Blinken told reporters in Indonesia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/chinese-foreign-ministry-voices-concern-over-us-plans-to-send-nuclear-submarine-to-korea-1111699784.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-should-have-long-ago-canceled-grain-deal-as-its-terms-were-never-met-1110144514.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459355_150:0:2198:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_e8d78640b62ae33ef587618f17e6b752.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken on china
us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken on china

US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait

14:23 GMT 14.07.2023 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 14.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"We are concerned by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait. We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.
Flag of China - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
Military
Chinese Foreign Ministry Voices Concern Over US Plans to Send Nuclear Submarine to Korea
6 July, 13:45 GMT

On Istanbul Grain Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added it is essential to "extend and expand" the Black Sea grain deal.
"It is essential that we extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Blinken told reporters in Indonesia.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Russia 'Should Have Long Ago Canceled' Grain Deal as Its Terms 'Were Never Met'
6 May, 14:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала