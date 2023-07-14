https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/us-concerned-about-china-assertiveness-in-south-east-china-seas-taiwan-strait-1111873496.html
US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait
US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait
The United States is concerned about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
2023-07-14T14:23+0000
2023-07-14T14:23+0000
2023-07-14T14:27+0000
world
us
china
us-china relations
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459355_0:107:2348:1428_1920x0_80_0_0_cf60042605604914149dfddef31541dd.jpg
"We are concerned by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait. We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.On Istanbul Grain Deal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added it is essential to "extend and expand" the Black Sea grain deal."It is essential that we extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Blinken told reporters in Indonesia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/chinese-foreign-ministry-voices-concern-over-us-plans-to-send-nuclear-submarine-to-korea-1111699784.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-should-have-long-ago-canceled-grain-deal-as-its-terms-were-never-met-1110144514.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459355_150:0:2198:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_e8d78640b62ae33ef587618f17e6b752.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken on china
us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken on china
US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait
14:23 GMT 14.07.2023 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 14.07.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"We are concerned by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait. We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.
On Istanbul Grain Deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added it is essential to "extend and expand" the Black Sea grain deal.
"It is essential that we extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Blinken told reporters in Indonesia.