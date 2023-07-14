https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/us-concerned-about-china-assertiveness-in-south-east-china-seas-taiwan-strait-1111873496.html

US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait

US Concerned About China Assertiveness in South, East China Seas, Taiwan Strait

The United States is concerned about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

2023-07-14T14:23+0000

2023-07-14T14:23+0000

2023-07-14T14:27+0000

world

us

china

us-china relations

taiwan strait

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459355_0:107:2348:1428_1920x0_80_0_0_cf60042605604914149dfddef31541dd.jpg

"We are concerned by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] increasing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait. We remain committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the South China Sea," Blinken said.On Istanbul Grain Deal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added it is essential to "extend and expand" the Black Sea grain deal."It is essential that we extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Blinken told reporters in Indonesia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/chinese-foreign-ministry-voices-concern-over-us-plans-to-send-nuclear-submarine-to-korea-1111699784.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-should-have-long-ago-canceled-grain-deal-as-its-terms-were-never-met-1110144514.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken on china