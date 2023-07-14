International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/us-house-rejects-defense-budget-amendment-to-ban-sending-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-1111866623.html
US House Rejects Defense Budget Amendment to Ban Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine
US House Rejects Defense Budget Amendment to Ban Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine
The US House rejected a proposed amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have prohibited the United States from providing cluster munitions to Ukraine.
2023-07-14T03:46+0000
2023-07-14T03:44+0000
americas
marjorie taylor greene
matt gaetz
ukraine
russia
us house
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
cluster munitions
us defense budget
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111753198_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac803f42000853d971ecc0a9026eab9.jpg
The House rejected the measure, proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, by a vote of 147-276-2. Greene's amendment would have added text to the defense budget that said no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred to Ukraine. Greene, in remarks on the House floor, said cluster munitions kill civilians and represent an escalation of the war, not deterrence. Earlier, the lower chamber rejected an amendment offered by Greene to remove $300 million in funding for Ukraine from the bill. The House also rejected an amendment from Congressman Matt Gaetz to prohibit federal funds from being made available to provide security assistance to Ukraine. Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Tuesday that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/cluster-munitions-transfer-shows-how-us-ukraine-have-grown-desperate-amid-conflict-1111734380.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111753198_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d283175e8ba5631c060736b07be3076d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cluster munitions, us house of representatives, 2024 national defense authorization act, us,
cluster munitions, us house of representatives, 2024 national defense authorization act, us,

US House Rejects Defense Budget Amendment to Ban Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

03:46 GMT 14.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankFragments of cluster munitions used by the Ukrainian military to shell the town of Gorlovka, the Donetsk region.
Fragments of cluster munitions used by the Ukrainian military to shell the town of Gorlovka, the Donetsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House rejected a proposed amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have prohibited the United States from providing cluster munitions to Ukraine.
The House rejected the measure, proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, by a vote of 147-276-2.
Greene's amendment would have added text to the defense budget that said no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred to Ukraine.
Greene, in remarks on the House floor, said cluster munitions kill civilians and represent an escalation of the war, not deterrence.
Earlier, the lower chamber rejected an amendment offered by Greene to remove $300 million in funding for Ukraine from the bill.
The House also rejected an amendment from Congressman Matt Gaetz to prohibit federal funds from being made available to provide security assistance to Ukraine.
Cluster bombs - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Analysis
Cluster Munitions Transfer Shows How US, Ukraine Have Grown Desperate Amid Conflict
7 July, 22:47 GMT
Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Tuesday that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev.
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала