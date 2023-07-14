https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/us-house-rejects-defense-budget-amendment-to-ban-sending-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-1111866623.html

US House Rejects Defense Budget Amendment to Ban Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

US House Rejects Defense Budget Amendment to Ban Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

The US House rejected a proposed amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have prohibited the United States from providing cluster munitions to Ukraine.

2023-07-14T03:46+0000

2023-07-14T03:46+0000

2023-07-14T03:44+0000

americas

marjorie taylor greene

matt gaetz

ukraine

russia

us house

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

cluster munitions

us defense budget

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111753198_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac803f42000853d971ecc0a9026eab9.jpg

The House rejected the measure, proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, by a vote of 147-276-2. Greene's amendment would have added text to the defense budget that said no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred to Ukraine. Greene, in remarks on the House floor, said cluster munitions kill civilians and represent an escalation of the war, not deterrence. Earlier, the lower chamber rejected an amendment offered by Greene to remove $300 million in funding for Ukraine from the bill. The House also rejected an amendment from Congressman Matt Gaetz to prohibit federal funds from being made available to provide security assistance to Ukraine. Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Tuesday that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/cluster-munitions-transfer-shows-how-us-ukraine-have-grown-desperate-amid-conflict-1111734380.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cluster munitions, us house of representatives, 2024 national defense authorization act, us,