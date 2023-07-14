International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/watch-russian-army-disable-ukrainian-radar-station-with-kamikaze-drone-1111872519.html
Watch Russian Army Disable Ukrainian Radar Station With Kamikaze Drone
Watch Russian Army Disable Ukrainian Radar Station With Kamikaze Drone
Russian Armed forces actively use loitering munition in special military operation zone for it is a tool for high-precision strikes on enemy military infrastructure.
2023-07-14T15:19+0000
2023-07-14T15:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
suicide drone
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869702_27:0:1670:924_1920x0_80_0_0_b268211ec4d3bfa6e4341de588115983.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the taking out of Ukraine's P-18 radar station in the Kherson region with a Lancet loitering munition – or so-called kamikaze drone.By definition, loitering munition can passively wait for prey in the air and immediately attack after the target is confirmed. Technically speaking, loitering munitions fill in the niche between cruise missiles and classic military drones, being smarter than the first and much cheaper than the latter. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they are expendable and their built-in warhead detonates after collision with the target.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy P-18 radar station in the Kherson region with a Lancet loitering ammunition
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy P-18 radar station in the Kherson region with a Lancet loitering ammunition
2023-07-14T15:19+0000
true
PT0M40S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869702_232:0:1464:924_1920x0_80_0_0_aff3af92deac19b1f515d370311c7e4a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, lancet, kamikaze drone, high-precision strikes
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, lancet, kamikaze drone, high-precision strikes

Watch Russian Army Disable Ukrainian Radar Station With Kamikaze Drone

15:19 GMT 14.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian Armed Forces use loitering munition in the special military operation zone for high-precision strikes on enemy military infrastructure.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the taking out of Ukraine's P-18 radar station in the Kherson region with a Lancet loitering munition – or so-called kamikaze drone.
By definition, loitering munition can passively wait for prey in the air and immediately attack after the target is confirmed. Technically speaking, loitering munitions fill in the niche between cruise missiles and classic military drones, being smarter than the first and much cheaper than the latter. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they are expendable and their built-in warhead detonates after collision with the target.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала