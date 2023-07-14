https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/watch-russian-army-disable-ukrainian-radar-station-with-kamikaze-drone-1111872519.html

Watch Russian Army Disable Ukrainian Radar Station With Kamikaze Drone

Russian Armed forces actively use loitering munition in special military operation zone for it is a tool for high-precision strikes on enemy military infrastructure.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the taking out of Ukraine's P-18 radar station in the Kherson region with a Lancet loitering munition – or so-called kamikaze drone.By definition, loitering munition can passively wait for prey in the air and immediately attack after the target is confirmed. Technically speaking, loitering munitions fill in the niche between cruise missiles and classic military drones, being smarter than the first and much cheaper than the latter. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they are expendable and their built-in warhead detonates after collision with the target.

