Watch Training of Kamikaze Drones Operators on Black Sea Fleet Facilities

Russia actively uses kamikaze drones en course of special op for they are a perfect tool for high precision and deadly strikes.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense shared footage that shows the training process of kamikaze drone operators. It takes perfect hand-and-eye coordination and outstanding reflexes. Russian Armed Forces have a number of kamikaze drone models at their disposal, with Lancet and Geran-2 being the most famous of them. Recently, Russia also created a new kamikaze drone dubbed Privet-82, which was already approved by Defense Ministry. Privet-82 is a cutting-edge UAV and its naming a bit sarcastic - it translates as “Hello-82”.

