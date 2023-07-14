International
Watch Training of Kamikaze Drones Operators on Black Sea Fleet Facilities
Watch Training of Kamikaze Drones Operators on Black Sea Fleet Facilities
Russia actively uses kamikaze drones en course of special op for they are a perfect tool for high precision and deadly strikes.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense shared footage that shows the training process of kamikaze drone operators. It takes perfect hand-and-eye coordination and outstanding reflexes. Russian Armed Forces have a number of kamikaze drone models at their disposal, with Lancet and Geran-2 being the most famous of them. Recently, Russia also created a new kamikaze drone dubbed Privet-82, which was already approved by Defense Ministry. Privet-82 is a cutting-edge UAV and its naming a bit sarcastic - it translates as “Hello-82”.
Sergey Lebedev
Kamikaze drone operators are actively trained in one of the Black Sea Fleet’s training centers
17:35 GMT 14.07.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Russia uses kamikaze drones in the course of the special op for they are a perfect tool for high precision strikes.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense shared footage that shows the training process of kamikaze drone operators. It takes perfect hand-and-eye coordination and outstanding reflexes. Russian Armed Forces have a number of kamikaze drone models at their disposal, with Lancet and Geran-2 being the most famous of them.
Recently, Russia also created a new kamikaze drone dubbed Privet-82, which was already approved by Defense Ministry. Privet-82 is a cutting-edge UAV and its naming a bit sarcastic - it translates as “Hello-82”.
