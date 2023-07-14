https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/zelensky-quickly-changes-tone-after-us-scolds-ungratefulness-1111859927.html

Zelensky Quickly Changes Tone After US Scolds Ungratefulness

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Zelensky changing the tone from angry to grateful after NATO pledged support but refused an Ukrainian membership.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil: Co-founder of ProChain Capital and Banker ExpertColeen Rowley: Lawyer and Retired FBI AgentColonel Rob Maness: Combat Veteran and Host of The Rob Maness showIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the Ukrainian President’s change of tone after NATO reaffirmed support but no membership.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to banker expert David Tawil about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordering Bank of America to pay $250 million for illegal fees, double charging insufficient fund fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customers' knowledge or permission.In the third hour, lawyer Collen Rowley joined the Fault Lines to discuss FBI Director Christopher Wray testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on the Bureau's handling of cases from anti abortion activists to Hunter Biden’s legal issues.In the last half of the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Colonel Rob Maness about how the media and the Biden Administration went silent after Title42 was lifted and illegal migrants flooded the US border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

