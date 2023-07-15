International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/3000-year-old-condor-ceramic-piece-found-inside-sealed-peruvian-temple-1111883227.html
3,000-Year-Old Condor Ceramic Piece Found Inside Sealed Peruvian Temple
3,000-Year-Old Condor Ceramic Piece Found Inside Sealed Peruvian Temple
Archaeologists in Peru have made an exciting discovery within a sealed corridor in a 3,000-year-old temple complex. The ceramic piece is adorned with what appears to be a condor's head and wings.
2023-07-15T00:41+0000
2023-07-15T00:39+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
peru
archeology
history
ancient history
lima
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111883066_0:61:640:421_1920x0_80_0_0_3cb750d58fdfc0b1bbb4fc647ed154dc.jpg
Archaeologists in Peru have made an exciting discovery within a sealed corridor in a 3,000-year-old temple complex: a roughly 37-pound large ceramic piece adorned with appears to be a condor's head and wings.The corridor has since been named "the condor's passageway" and was pinpointed by officials in addition to a ceramic bowl found in the corridor last May, when archaeologists initially discovered the entrance.Lead archaeologist and Stanford anthropology professor John Rick described the find as something that has been "frozen in time." The condor holds great significance in ancient Andean cultures, symbolizing power and health as it is associated with the sun deity and believed to be the ruler of the upper world.To explore the "condor's passageway," the professor's team used robots equipped with cameras to navigate the debris that had accumulated in the corridor since a flood in 1945. The approach helped reduce the risk of damaging or collapsing the ancient structure.Situated about 190 miles northeast of Lima, Peru, the ceramic finds were made at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site - home to the Chavin culture that flourished between 1,500 and 550 BC. Rick stated that a significant portion of the temple complex has yet to be excavated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/third-stunning-roman-mosaic-unearthed-at-syrias-al-rastan-archaeological-site-1111429806.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/video-7000-year-old-road-discovered-under-croatian-waters-1110230187.html
peru
lima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111883066_0:0:640:480_1920x0_80_0_0_08db317e19134643f7a91301322580ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ancient archeology, peru archeological sites, peruvian temple, peruvian famous culture sites, chavin culture, what is chavin de huantar, americas preinca history
ancient archeology, peru archeological sites, peruvian temple, peruvian famous culture sites, chavin culture, what is chavin de huantar, americas preinca history

3,000-Year-Old Condor Ceramic Piece Found Inside Sealed Peruvian Temple

00:41 GMT 15.07.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sharon odb / Chavín de Huántar Archaeological Monument
Chavín de Huántar Archaeological Monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sharon odb /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The mystery corridor, which was located in the southern portion of the temple, had been sealed due to structural weakness; however, it has since provided valuable insights into the early days of the Chavin civilization.
Archaeologists in Peru have made an exciting discovery within a sealed corridor in a 3,000-year-old temple complex: a roughly 37-pound large ceramic piece adorned with appears to be a condor's head and wings.
The corridor has since been named "the condor's passageway" and was pinpointed by officials in addition to a ceramic bowl found in the corridor last May, when archaeologists initially discovered the entrance.
Lead archaeologist and Stanford anthropology professor John Rick described the find as something that has been "frozen in time." The condor holds great significance in ancient Andean cultures, symbolizing power and health as it is associated with the sun deity and believed to be the ruler of the upper world.
An ancient Roman mosaic unearthed at Al-Rastan, Homs Governorate, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
World
Third Stunning Roman Mosaic Unearthed at Syria’s Al-Rastan Archaeological Site
23 June, 20:08 GMT
To explore the "condor's passageway," the professor's team used robots equipped with cameras to navigate the debris that had accumulated in the corridor since a flood in 1945. The approach helped reduce the risk of damaging or collapsing the ancient structure.
Situated about 190 miles northeast of Lima, Peru, the ceramic finds were made at the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site - home to the Chavin culture that flourished between 1,500 and 550 BC. Rick stated that a significant portion of the temple complex has yet to be excavated.
Screenshot. Archaeologists found a 7,000-year-old road near Koručula under the sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Video: 7,000-Year-Old Road Discovered Under Croatian Waters
10 May, 04:09 GMT

The site was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985 for its impressive appearance, featuring terraces, squares, and structures adorned with zoomorphic ornamentation.

The Chavin civilization is renowned for its advanced art, often depicting birds and felines. Their roots trace back to the earliest sedentary farming communities in the Peruvian Andes, more than 2,000 years prior to the ascent of the Inca Empire.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала