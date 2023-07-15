https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/biden-hails-nato-unity-in-finland-as-he-blasts-trumps-presidency-1111878162.html

Biden Hails NATO Unity in Finland as He Blasts Trump's Presidency

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden’s speech in Finland... 15.07.2023, Sputnik International

Biden Hails NATO Unity in Finland as he Blasts Trump's Presidency On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden’s speech in Finland praising NATO’s unity at the end of his European trip.

Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaRobert Patillo: Civil Rights AttorneyArmen Kurdian: British intel expert and Retired Navy CaptainDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity’In the first hour, attorney Steve Gill joined the show to discuss the end of the “cocaine probe” White House investigation after the Secret Service was not able to find a person of interest because of lack of physical evidence.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined the Fault Lines team to analyze the 10th anniversary of the controversial Black Lives Matter movement.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to British intel expert Armen Kurdian about the sexual scandal surrounding BBC anchor Huw Edwards regarding a payment to a teenager for sexually explicit photos as the broadcaster’s wife publicly expressed concern.Later in the third hour, Daniel Mcadams joined the show to discuss the NATO Summit and Biden’s speech about NATO’s unity in Finland.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

