French Police Make 96 Arrests on Bastille Day Across Country

The French police made 96 arrests on July 14, Bastille Day, across the country, with 54 of them in Paris, a French broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the interior ministry.

Bastille Day is the French National Day, which is celebrated on the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille political prison on 14 July 1789, the starting point of the French Revolution. This year, the holiday was marred by various incidents, according to the report. Seven people among police, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, and fireworks were used against law enforcement forces 51 times. Across France, 255 cars were set on fire, with 62 cases of arson being registered in the capital city. Nonetheless, the level of social unrest has decreased compared to the previous year. In 2022, 21 law enforcement officers and firefighters were injured, 333 cases of fireworks use against police were registered, and 423 vehicles were set on fire. In Paris, the number of detentions decreased by 80%, and the number of arson cases by 70%, the report added. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin thanked the French law enforcement forces for their service during the national holiday on Twitter. Earlier, he said around 130,000 police and special unit officers would be deployed from July 13-14 to maintain law and order.

