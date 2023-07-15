https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/hollywood-goes-on-strike-as-labor-activism-resurgence-continues-1111880391.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss Bank of America being fined $250 million for illegal banking practices and how this is just the latest such case in recent years, why this fine falls short as a punishment for these practices and whether we will see anyone go to jail for them, and why these patterns of fraud by banks are allowed to continue largely without regulation or proper punishment.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Salifu Mack, an editor at Hood Communist and a member of the Lowcountry Action Committee and the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ role in enforcing imperialism and how the emphasis on her significance as representation distracts from that, how the Caribbean aid plan recently announced by Harris demonstrates this role, and how the PR tours that Harris goes on serve to repackage her image.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss allegations of hazing among college football players at Northwestern University and head coach Pat Fitzgerald complicity in it, how football culture facilitates this type of hazing and what needs to be done about it, the New York Times closing its sports desk and relying in The Athletic to provide its sports coverage, and how this fits into the ongoing shifts in sports media and how that will change how people consume sports news.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the Screen Actors Guild going on strike as the Writer’s Guild of America continues its monthslong strike, revelations about the presence of radioactive waste related to the Manhattan Project in the St. Louis area and how it has impacted communities in the city, and how the Biden administration’s latest student loan forgiveness program still does not make up for its failure to deliver on the promise of broad student loan forgiveness.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

