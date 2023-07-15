https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/i-am-not-a-fed-epps-sues-fox-1111893194.html
'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox
Angie Wong: Journalist
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Daniel McAdams: Director of the Ron Paul Institute, journalist
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit and Biden's visit with Nordic leadership.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with journalist Angie Wong on the latest out of the White House cocaine investigation.
The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media on Ray Epps suing Fox News.
The show closes with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss Joe Manchin's potential third-party presidential run.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:06 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 15.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Daniel McAdams: Director of the Ron Paul Institute, journalist
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit and Biden's visit with Nordic leadership.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with journalist Angie Wong on the latest out of the White House cocaine investigation.
The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media on Ray Epps suing Fox News.
The show closes with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss Joe Manchin's potential third-party presidential run.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.