International
Plot Against Simonyan and Sobchak's Life Confirms 'Terrorist Essence of Zelensky Regime' - Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/i-am-not-a-fed-epps-sues-fox-1111893194.html
'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox
'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News. 15.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-15T04:06+0000
2023-07-15T13:22+0000
the final countdown
radio
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
fox news
joe biden
white house
nato summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111893036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb4172da6e954b4466229fe4d5b3aa8a.jpg
"I Am Not a Fed" Epps Sues Fox
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News.
Angie Wong: JournalistSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDaniel McAdams: Director of the Ron Paul Institute, journalistThe show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit and Biden's visit with Nordic leadership.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with journalist Angie Wong on the latest out of the White House cocaine investigation.The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media on Ray Epps suing Fox News.The show closes with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss Joe Manchin's potential third-party presidential run.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111893036_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_031671934abb35d7e2619a5d36f33e24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), fox news, joe biden, white house, nato summit, аудио
radio, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), fox news, joe biden, white house, nato summit, аудио

'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox

04:06 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 15.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
"I Am Not a Fed" Epps Sues Fox
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Daniel McAdams: Director of the Ron Paul Institute, journalist
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit and Biden's visit with Nordic leadership.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with journalist Angie Wong on the latest out of the White House cocaine investigation.
The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media on Ray Epps suing Fox News.
The show closes with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss Joe Manchin's potential third-party presidential run.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала