https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/i-am-not-a-fed-epps-sues-fox-1111893194.html

'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox

'I am Not a Fed': Epps Sues Fox

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News. 15.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-15T04:06+0000

2023-07-15T04:06+0000

2023-07-15T13:22+0000

the final countdown

radio

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

fox news

joe biden

white house

nato summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111893036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb4172da6e954b4466229fe4d5b3aa8a.jpg

"I Am Not a Fed" Epps Sues Fox On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Ray Epps suing Fox News.

Angie Wong: JournalistSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDaniel McAdams: Director of the Ron Paul Institute, journalistThe show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit and Biden's visit with Nordic leadership.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with journalist Angie Wong on the latest out of the White House cocaine investigation.The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media on Ray Epps suing Fox News.The show closes with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss Joe Manchin's potential third-party presidential run.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

radio, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), fox news, joe biden, white house, nato summit, аудио