Netanyahu Undergoing Medical Evaluation in Hospital, Feeling 'Well'
Earlier in the day, a Israeli news portal reported that the 73-year-old prime minister arrived in the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, feeling unwell, but fully conscious. Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities
Netanyahu Undergoing Medical Evaluation in Hospital, Feeling 'Well'

17:03 GMT 15.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had been taken to the emergency department of a hospital located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical evaluation in a hospital, his office said on Saturday, following media reports that he had been hospitalized.
"He is feeling well and undergoing a medical evaluation," the office said.
Earlier in the day, a Israeli news portal reported that the 73-year-old prime minister arrived in the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, feeling unwell, but fully conscious.
Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities
