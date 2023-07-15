https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/netanyahu-undergoing-medical-evaluation-in-hospital-feeling-well-1111896627.html

Netanyahu Undergoing Medical Evaluation in Hospital, Feeling 'Well'

Netanyahu Undergoing Medical Evaluation in Hospital, Feeling 'Well'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical evaluation in a hospital, his office said on Saturday, following media reports that he had been hospitalized.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical evaluation in a hospital, his office said on Saturday, following media reports that he had been hospitalized. Earlier in the day, a Israeli news portal reported that the 73-year-old prime minister arrived in the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, feeling unwell, but fully conscious. Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities

