https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/plot-against-simonyan-and-sobchaks-life-confirms-terrorist-essence-of-zelensky-regime---moscow-1111895154.html

Plot Against Simonyan and Sobchak's Life Confirms 'Terrorist Essence of Zelensky Regime' - Moscow

Plot Against Simonyan and Sobchak's Life Confirms 'Terrorist Essence of Zelensky Regime' - Moscow

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had detained members of a neo-Nazi group plotting to kill Margarita Simonyan, the... 15.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-15T14:23+0000

2023-07-15T14:23+0000

2023-07-15T14:32+0000

margarita simonyan

ksenia sobchak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1111895154.jpg?1689431564

The latest suspected Ukrainian plot to assassinate Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak "once against demonstrates the terrorist essence of Volodymyr Zelensky's regime, which is already responsible for a series of terrorist attacks," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday.Zakharova said Moscow doesn't expect any real response from international organizations over the assassination plot, adding that "pathological hypocrisy has long been a political tradition of Western liberalism and its unconditional reflex."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

margarita simonyan, ksenia sobchak