https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/report-us-microchip-ceos-may-visit-washington-next-week-to-discuss-bidens-china-policy-1111883999.html
Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy
Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are reportedly making plans to visit DC next week for talks with government officials about policies toward China, including trade restrictions.
2023-07-15T01:46+0000
2023-07-15T01:46+0000
2023-07-15T01:44+0000
world
science & tech
joe biden
washington
china
beijing
qualcomm
intel
white house
huawei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111687730_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_fda8a2f218ee335c645f8d8d8648ce3e.jpg
The trip comes as trade tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Earlier in July, Beijing imposed supply restrictions on gallium and germanium, two minerals used to make microchips, in retaliation to US measures targeting Chinese technology. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, US media reported that possible topics of discussion are likely to be the export rules the US may impose affecting high-performance computing chips and shipments to Huawei Technologies. Intel is preparing a new artificial intelligence chip that could reportedly be shipped to China while Qualcomm has a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei. The heads of other semiconductor companies may also come to Washington next week, the media said, adding that Intel and Qualcomm declined to publicly comment while White House officials did not immediately respond.Gelsinger this week wrapped a "low key" trip to China, his second in three months, where he was supposed to meet with Chinese regulators, according to media. In October, the Biden administration unveiled rules designed to thwart the growth of China's semiconductor industry as the US developed its own microchip capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/youve-had-your-chips-netherlands-bans-sale-of-microchip-tools-to-china-1111637174.html
washington
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111687730_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6bbf16a9c155c4d91a043589cbae231.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
intel ceo patrick gelsinger, qualcomm chief cristiano amon, washington dc, china, microchip, trade restrictions
intel ceo patrick gelsinger, qualcomm chief cristiano amon, washington dc, china, microchip, trade restrictions
Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are reportedly making plans to visit Washington next week for talks with government officials about US policies toward China, including trade restrictions.
The trip comes as trade tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Earlier in July, Beijing imposed supply restrictions on gallium and germanium, two minerals used to make microchips, in retaliation to US measures targeting Chinese technology.
Citing two sources familiar with the matter, US media reported that possible topics of discussion are likely to be the export rules the US may impose affecting high-performance computing chips and shipments to Huawei Technologies.
Intel is preparing a new artificial intelligence chip that could reportedly be shipped to China while Qualcomm has a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei.
The heads of other semiconductor companies may also come to Washington next week, the media said, adding that Intel and Qualcomm declined to publicly comment while White House officials did not immediately respond.
Gelsinger this week wrapped a "low key" trip to China, his second in three months, where he was supposed to meet with Chinese regulators, according to media.
In October, the Biden administration unveiled rules designed to thwart the growth of China's semiconductor industry as the US developed its own microchip capabilities.