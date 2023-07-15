International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/report-us-microchip-ceos-may-visit-washington-next-week-to-discuss-bidens-china-policy-1111883999.html
Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy
Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are reportedly making plans to visit DC next week for talks with government officials about policies toward China, including trade restrictions.
2023-07-15T01:46+0000
2023-07-15T01:44+0000
world
science & tech
joe biden
washington
china
beijing
qualcomm
intel
white house
huawei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111687730_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_fda8a2f218ee335c645f8d8d8648ce3e.jpg
The trip comes as trade tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Earlier in July, Beijing imposed supply restrictions on gallium and germanium, two minerals used to make microchips, in retaliation to US measures targeting Chinese technology. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, US media reported that possible topics of discussion are likely to be the export rules the US may impose affecting high-performance computing chips and shipments to Huawei Technologies. Intel is preparing a new artificial intelligence chip that could reportedly be shipped to China while Qualcomm has a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei. The heads of other semiconductor companies may also come to Washington next week, the media said, adding that Intel and Qualcomm declined to publicly comment while White House officials did not immediately respond.Gelsinger this week wrapped a "low key" trip to China, his second in three months, where he was supposed to meet with Chinese regulators, according to media. In October, the Biden administration unveiled rules designed to thwart the growth of China's semiconductor industry as the US developed its own microchip capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/youve-had-your-chips-netherlands-bans-sale-of-microchip-tools-to-china-1111637174.html
washington
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111687730_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6bbf16a9c155c4d91a043589cbae231.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
intel ceo patrick gelsinger, qualcomm chief cristiano amon, washington dc, china, microchip, trade restrictions
intel ceo patrick gelsinger, qualcomm chief cristiano amon, washington dc, china, microchip, trade restrictions

Report: US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy

01:46 GMT 15.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanFILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week.
FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are reportedly making plans to visit Washington next week for talks with government officials about US policies toward China, including trade restrictions.
The trip comes as trade tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Earlier in July, Beijing imposed supply restrictions on gallium and germanium, two minerals used to make microchips, in retaliation to US measures targeting Chinese technology.
Citing two sources familiar with the matter, US media reported that possible topics of discussion are likely to be the export rules the US may impose affecting high-performance computing chips and shipments to Huawei Technologies.
Intel is preparing a new artificial intelligence chip that could reportedly be shipped to China while Qualcomm has a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei.
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
World
You've Had Your Chips: Netherlands Bans Sale of Microchip Tools to China
3 July, 13:27 GMT
The heads of other semiconductor companies may also come to Washington next week, the media said, adding that Intel and Qualcomm declined to publicly comment while White House officials did not immediately respond.
Gelsinger this week wrapped a "low key" trip to China, his second in three months, where he was supposed to meet with Chinese regulators, according to media.
In October, the Biden administration unveiled rules designed to thwart the growth of China's semiconductor industry as the US developed its own microchip capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала