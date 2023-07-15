https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/russian-scientists-devise-innovative-tumor-treatment-using-nanoparticles-1111894282.html

Russian Scientists Devise Innovative Tumor Treatment Using Nanoparticles

Russian Scientists Devise Innovative Tumor Treatment Using Nanoparticles

Russian scientists have been developing a new approach to the treatment of certain types of cancer using nanoparticles.

2023-07-15T17:20+0000

2023-07-15T17:20+0000

2023-07-15T17:20+0000

beyond politics

russia

cancer

tumor

nanomaterial

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109822982_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b74797bb1cce7711d9e57aa63f84a89e.jpg

Russia is poised to employ “high-precision” weapons to tackle tumors, according to a new study.Russian scientists from the National Research Technological University (NITU) MISiS and the Nikolay Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University have been developing a new approach to the treatment of certain types of cancer.According to a study published in the journal Pharmaceutics, the new approach is based on the use of nanoparticles that deliver an active medical substance, like chemotherapy, directly to the tumor. As they do not release the medicine until they reach the inside of a tumor cell, this prevents the drugs from damaging healthy tissues around the tumor.According to Timur Nizamov, junior researcher at the Laboratory of Multifunctional Magnetic Nanomaterials, the magnetic properties of such nanoparticles increase the possibility of their direct delivery to the tumor zone by controlling magnetic fields.In the future, according to Nizamov, the development of such technology will make it possible to create what he referred to as a "high-precision weapon" against malignant tumors, operating on the "fire and forget" principle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221123/new-method-of-treating-kidney-cancer-discovered-by-scientists-1104610615.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

cancer treatment, treatment of tumors, nanoparticles, use of nanoparticples