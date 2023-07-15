International
Russian Scientists Devise Innovative Tumor Treatment Using Nanoparticles
Russian scientists have been developing a new approach to the treatment of certain types of cancer using nanoparticles.
Russia is poised to employ “high-precision” weapons to tackle tumors, according to a new study.Russian scientists from the National Research Technological University (NITU) MISiS and the Nikolay Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University have been developing a new approach to the treatment of certain types of cancer.According to a study published in the journal Pharmaceutics, the new approach is based on the use of nanoparticles that deliver an active medical substance, like chemotherapy, directly to the tumor. As they do not release the medicine until they reach the inside of a tumor cell, this prevents the drugs from damaging healthy tissues around the tumor.According to Timur Nizamov, junior researcher at the Laboratory of Multifunctional Magnetic Nanomaterials, the magnetic properties of such nanoparticles increase the possibility of their direct delivery to the tumor zone by controlling magnetic fields.In the future, according to Nizamov, the development of such technology will make it possible to create what he referred to as a "high-precision weapon" against malignant tumors, operating on the "fire and forget" principle.
Russian Scientists Devise Innovative Tumor Treatment Using Nanoparticles

17:20 GMT 15.07.2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Nanoparticles - small particles of matter that are between 1 and 100 nanometres in diameter and are undetectable by the human eye - have been touted as a way to encapsulate active pharmaceutical ingredients used for cancer treatment.
Russia is poised to employ “high-precision” weapons to tackle tumors, according to a new study.
Russian scientists from the National Research Technological University (NITU) MISiS and the Nikolay Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University have been developing a new approach to the treatment of certain types of cancer.
According to a study published in the journal Pharmaceutics, the new approach is based on the use of nanoparticles that deliver an active medical substance, like chemotherapy, directly to the tumor. As they do not release the medicine until they reach the inside of a tumor cell, this prevents the drugs from damaging healthy tissues around the tumor.
According to Timur Nizamov, junior researcher at the Laboratory of Multifunctional Magnetic Nanomaterials, the magnetic properties of such nanoparticles increase the possibility of their direct delivery to the tumor zone by controlling magnetic fields.
In the future, according to Nizamov, the development of such technology will make it possible to create what he referred to as a "high-precision weapon" against malignant tumors, operating on the "fire and forget" principle.
