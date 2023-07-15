https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/trump-grand-jury-cia-sexual-assault-ndaa-fights-sudan-war-1111879580.html
Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War
Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War
A prominent Manhattan architect is arrested in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, and cryptocurrency remains in limbo. 15.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-15T04:02+0000
2023-07-15T04:02+0000
2023-07-15T07:56+0000
political misfits
radio
donald trump
cia
2024 us presidential election
ukraine
nato
house freedom caucus
israel
sudan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111879423_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33e35b9c0c302466906d9068965b91c1.png
Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War
A prominent Manhattan architect is arrested in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, and cryptocurrency remains in limbo.
Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' immigrant flights, the CIA's issue with sexual assault, a settlement agreed to pay out a victim of sexual assault within top brass at the Pentagon, and the stalling of Marianne Williamson’s campaign for president.Coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition Marcy Winograd discusses what’s holding up the usually smooth, bipartisan process of approving military budgets; whether Democrats will decide war funding is more important than protecting abortion and other healthcare for troops; how these actions by the Freedom Caucus present some opportunities to discuss US imperial ambitions; and the political crisis around judicial reform in Israel.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how different Gulf states could be using the Sudan civil unrest and violence as a proxy fight, why Western media attention to Sudan has faded, the Iranian president’s trip to several African countries, and why global hunger continues to rise.The Misfits also discuss recording-breaking heat in Death Valley in California, Democratic fundraising, and this week’s News of the Weird, including pricey pokemon trading cards and a snake-smuggling strategy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
israel
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111879423_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c52543fa01466f9977e6fc2fa97a2c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
radio, donald trump, cia, 2024 us presidential election, ukraine, nato, house freedom caucus, israel, sudan, аудио
radio, donald trump, cia, 2024 us presidential election, ukraine, nato, house freedom caucus, israel, sudan, аудио
Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War
04:02 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 15.07.2023)
A prominent Manhattan architect is arrested in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, and cryptocurrency remains in limbo.
Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' immigrant flights, the CIA's issue with sexual assault, a settlement agreed to pay out a victim of sexual assault within top brass at the Pentagon, and the stalling of Marianne Williamson’s campaign for president.
Coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition Marcy Winograd discusses what’s holding up the usually smooth, bipartisan process of approving military budgets; whether Democrats will decide war funding is more important than protecting abortion and other healthcare for troops; how these actions by the Freedom Caucus present some opportunities to discuss US imperial ambitions; and the political crisis around judicial reform in Israel.
Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how different Gulf states could be using the Sudan civil unrest and violence as a proxy fight, why Western media attention to Sudan has faded, the Iranian president’s trip to several African countries, and why global hunger continues to rise.
The Misfits also discuss recording-breaking heat in Death Valley in California, Democratic fundraising, and this week’s News of the Weird, including pricey pokemon trading cards and a snake-smuggling strategy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.