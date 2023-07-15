https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/trump-grand-jury-cia-sexual-assault-ndaa-fights-sudan-war-1111879580.html

A prominent Manhattan architect is arrested in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, and cryptocurrency remains in limbo. 15.07.2023, Sputnik International

Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War A prominent Manhattan architect is arrested in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, and cryptocurrency remains in limbo.

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' immigrant flights, the CIA's issue with sexual assault, a settlement agreed to pay out a victim of sexual assault within top brass at the Pentagon, and the stalling of Marianne Williamson’s campaign for president.Coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition Marcy Winograd discusses what’s holding up the usually smooth, bipartisan process of approving military budgets; whether Democrats will decide war funding is more important than protecting abortion and other healthcare for troops; how these actions by the Freedom Caucus present some opportunities to discuss US imperial ambitions; and the political crisis around judicial reform in Israel.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how different Gulf states could be using the Sudan civil unrest and violence as a proxy fight, why Western media attention to Sudan has faded, the Iranian president’s trip to several African countries, and why global hunger continues to rise.The Misfits also discuss recording-breaking heat in Death Valley in California, Democratic fundraising, and this week’s News of the Weird, including pricey pokemon trading cards and a snake-smuggling strategy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

