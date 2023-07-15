https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/tucker-carlson-destroys-the-republican-establishment-candidates-1111882105.html
Tucker Carlson Destroys the Republican Establishment Candidates
Tucker Carlson Destroys the Republican Establishment Candidates
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the suspected 'Long Island Serial Killer' being charged, and Texas being sued over TikTok ban
Tucker Carlson Destroys the Republican Establishment Candidates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the suspected ‘Long Island Serial Killer’ being charged, and Texas being sued over TikTok ban
Jose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist| The Right is Willing to Support the Left on Anti-War Support, AOC Supports War, and Matt GaetzTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Bastille Day, Biden Seen Worldwide as Weak, and Posting Crimes on Social MediaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about interventions, morale concessions, and uniting against World War III. Jose talked about the boycotts by the Democratic squad members and the people on the Ukraine kill list. Jose commented on the provocations by the Ukrainian military and the need for Americans to unite against the pro-war establishment.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the history of Bastille Day, George Soros labeled a patriot, and how the French are viewed in the West. Ted discussed the protests in France and the lack of press conferences by President Biden. Ted spoke about the Biden Presidential legacy and Hunter Biden's speeding selfie.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Tucker Carlson Destroys the Republican Establishment Candidates
04:05 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 15.07.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the suspected ‘Long Island Serial Killer’ being charged, and Texas being sued over TikTok ban
Jose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist| The Right is Willing to Support the Left on Anti-War Support, AOC Supports War, and Matt Gaetz
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Bastille Day, Biden Seen Worldwide as Weak, and Posting Crimes on Social Media
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about interventions, morale concessions, and uniting against World War III. Jose talked about the boycotts by the Democratic squad members and the people on the Ukraine kill list. Jose commented on the provocations by the Ukrainian military and the need for Americans to unite against the pro-war establishment.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the history of Bastille Day, George Soros labeled a patriot, and how the French are viewed in the West. Ted discussed the protests in France and the lack of press conferences by President Biden. Ted spoke about the Biden Presidential legacy and Hunter Biden's speeding selfie.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.