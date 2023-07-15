https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/us-govt-agencies-may-be-slapped-with-deadline-to-declassify-ufo-files-1111888416.html

US Gov’t Agencies May Be Slapped With Deadline to Declassify 'UFO' Files

US Gov’t Agencies May Be Slapped With Deadline to Declassify 'UFO' Files

The US Senate wants to set a 300-day deadline for government agencies to turn over records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) to a specially established UAP Records Review Board.

2023-07-15T08:42+0000

2023-07-15T08:42+0000

2023-07-15T08:42+0000

americas

unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)

ufo

classified documents

chuck schumer

david grusch

marco rubio

senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa91acb09b1661ed30308c8d110dd9f6.jpg

The US Senate wants to set a 300-day deadline for government agencies to turn over records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) to a specially established UAP Records Review Board. The nine-member panel, appointed by President Joe Biden and subject to Senate approval, in turn, would have 72 hours to decide whether to release the records or shelve them. POTUS could then subsequently opt to agree or overturn the panel's decision.The legislation, the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act, states that, "All federal government records concerning Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (government-derived word for UFO) should carry a presumption of immediate disclosure." It further says that legislative action was required "to restore proper oversight over UAP records" that have "otherwise been lacking."The bipartisan legislation which passed the Senate on Friday was introduced as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) - the annual defense policy bill. It was authored jointly by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., with support from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. The Act was modeled after the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collections Act, dating to 1992. Besides the Review Board, it will also result in the creation of a UAP Records Collection.Debate on the proposed amendment is scheduled to start next week.Earlier, on July 12, the US House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, pushed forward its own legislation proposed to be added to the annual defense bill. The latter would require the Pentagon to "declassify any Department of Defense documents and other Department of Defense records relating to publicly known sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena that do not reveal sources, methods, or otherwise compromise the national security of the United States."Interest in so-called Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) had soared after previously leaked bombshell videos were released by the Pentagon in 2020. The videos were originally submitted by US personnel. One of those videos, leaked in 2017, showed a jet pilot spotting a tic-tac-shaped UAP (or UFO) with his targeting array. At the time, it was revealed that the US Department of Defense even had a special task force dedicated to gathering reports pertaining to UAP. However, further transparency on the part of the government agencies was not forthcoming, despite the formation of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and an independent NASA research team.Earlier this month, US Air Force whistleblower David Grusch alleged in the media that the government is in possession of non-human spacecraft and its pilots, but has been withholding this information from Congress. Grusch told two US media outlets that he filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) about the ostensible coverup.In response to Grusch’s claims, Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough told Sputnik that AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed or currently exist. However, after Grusch's statements were reportedly corroborated in classified hearings with other witnesses from the defense sector ranks, Senator Rubio voiced concerns these classified UFO programs are "accountable to no one."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/uap-researcher-says-turned-over-trove-of-evidence-to-us-government-authorities-1111096967.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/poll-ufo-research-starting-to-lure-us-academics-1110537940.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

classified government ufo records, ufo, uap, unidentified anomalous phenomena,