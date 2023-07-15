International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/watch-brasil-airbus-skids-off-runway-at-florianopolis-international-airport-1111886337.html
WATCH: Brasil Airbus Skids Off Runway at Florianopolis International Airport
WATCH: Brasil Airbus Skids Off Runway at Florianopolis International Airport
On Wednesday, a LATAM Airlines Brasil Airbus A321, with registration PT-MXM, experienced a runway excursion upon landing at Florianopolis International Airport (FLN), resulting in the closure of the airport.
2023-07-15T03:54+0000
2023-07-15T03:52+0000
americas
viral
viral video
latam airlines
airbus
a321
flight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106725/62/1067256276_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_e4abdd9fd38f27d2ff5828dfcf749bd2.jpg
Newly surfaced cellphone footage captured the moment when an LATAM Airlines flight sent passengers' heart rates skyrocketing after their plane skidded off the runway moments after landing in Florianopolis, Brazil.The Wednesday incident occurred amidst heavy rain and an extra-tropical cyclone alert in the region. The aircraft, a 2014-built Airbus A321-231, skidded off the runway, causing the front half of the fuselage to go off-track.All 172 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely evacuated and examined by medical personnel. Following the incident, LATAM Airlines Brasil announced that affected passengers could change their flights at no cost or request a full refund. The recovery team successfully removed the aircraft from the runway on Thursday, leading to the reopening of Florianopolis International Airport, which serves as a hub for various airlines including Azul, GOL, Sky Airline, and LATAM, and operates an average of 41 flights per day, totaling 287 weekly departures. While primarily serving domestic routes, the airport also offers some international flights to destinations such as Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile.An investigation into the incident is underway and being coordinated with the relevant authorities.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106725/62/1067256276_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_01dd1d53ee80fdffae006f3cd5498d82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latam airlines brasil airbus a321, florianopolis international airport, florianopolis airport what happened, florianopolis airport runaway incident
latam airlines brasil airbus a321, florianopolis international airport, florianopolis airport what happened, florianopolis airport runaway incident

WATCH: Brasil Airbus Skids Off Runway at Florianopolis International Airport

03:54 GMT 15.07.2023
© Wikipedia / WikiMedia Commons, Anna Zvereva; Tallinn, EstoniaLATAM Airlines Chile, CC-BGF, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, February 11, 2017.
LATAM Airlines Chile, CC-BGF, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, February 11, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© Wikipedia / WikiMedia Commons, Anna Zvereva; Tallinn, Estonia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The recent landing hiccup prompted officials to temporarily close the Florianopolis International Airport after LATAM Airlines Brasil Airbus A321, with registration PT-MXM, experienced a runway excursion upon landing
Newly surfaced cellphone footage captured the moment when an LATAM Airlines flight sent passengers' heart rates skyrocketing after their plane skidded off the runway moments after landing in Florianopolis, Brazil.
The Wednesday incident occurred amidst heavy rain and an extra-tropical cyclone alert in the region. The aircraft, a 2014-built Airbus A321-231, skidded off the runway, causing the front half of the fuselage to go off-track.
All 172 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely evacuated and examined by medical personnel. Following the incident, LATAM Airlines Brasil announced that affected passengers could change their flights at no cost or request a full refund.
The recovery team successfully removed the aircraft from the runway on Thursday, leading to the reopening of Florianopolis International Airport, which serves as a hub for various airlines including Azul, GOL, Sky Airline, and LATAM, and operates an average of 41 flights per day, totaling 287 weekly departures. While primarily serving domestic routes, the airport also offers some international flights to destinations such as Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile.

The incident involved an A321-200 aircraft owned by SMBC Aviation Capital.

Since its delivery in February 2014, the aircraft has exclusively operated flights for LATAM Airlines Brasil. Prior to the incident, it had flown routes between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, as well as other Brazilian cities including Cuiabá, Maceió, Recife, Salvador, and Porto Alegre.

An investigation into the incident is underway and being coordinated with the relevant authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала