https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/watch-massive-poisonous-mushroom-cloud-light-up-night-sky-at-chemical-plant-in-louisiana-1111897931.html
Watch Massive Poisonous Mushroom Cloud Light Up Night Sky at Chemical Plant in Louisiana
Watch Massive Poisonous Mushroom Cloud Light Up Night Sky at Chemical Plant in Louisiana
The sprawling Plaquemine, Louisiana chemical complex is known to produce ethylene, polyethylene, propylene, propylene oxide, ethylene glycol, methyl cellulose, chlorine and other chemicals used in household goods ranging from cosmetics to diapers. Nearly all of the chemicals can pose a threat to people and the environment if accidentally released.
2023-07-15T17:54+0000
2023-07-15T17:54+0000
2023-07-15T17:54+0000
americas
louisiana
dow chemical
footage
chemicals
dangerous chemicals
toxic chemicals
fire
explosions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111897774_0:58:870:547_1920x0_80_0_0_9683a117e134543049336a218e937a1f.png
A series of explosions powerful enough to shake homes up to 25 km away rocked the Dow Chemical facility in Plaquemine, Louisiana on Friday night, prompting local officials to issue an emergency shelter-in-place order as firefighters battled the flames into Saturday morning. Footage of the explosions and fire were captured by residents and passerby.Iberville Parish officials said the fire, which caused as many as six separate explosions and blanketed the area with plumes of smoke, was likely caused by ethylene glycol, a toxic, highly combustible chemical used in automotive antifreeze and coolants, and as an anti-corrosive and preservative agent in other applications. The chemical can be deadly if ingested in large enough quantities, as its byproducts attack the central nervous system, heart and kidneys. Several deaths a year from ethylene glycol poisoning are reported in the US each year.Dow Chemical and the local sheriff’s office says all employees working at the plant when the explosions took place have been accounted for. The company did not pick up any chemical leaks amid environmental monitoring thus far. The shelter-in-place order was lifted Saturday morning, even as the emergency services continued to battle the flames.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/high-levels-of-hazardous-chemical-polluted-air-weeks-after-east-palestine-train-derailment--1111841780.html
americas
louisiana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111897774_33:0:838:604_1920x0_80_0_0_8faa127b82ed10eb6b89663daae6db99.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dow chemical, fire, toxic, poisonous, louisiana, accident
dow chemical, fire, toxic, poisonous, louisiana, accident
Watch Massive Poisonous Mushroom Cloud Light Up Night Sky at Chemical Plant in Louisiana
The sprawling Plaquemine, Louisiana chemical complex is known to produce ethylene, polyethylene, propylene, propylene oxide, ethylene glycol, methyl cellulose, chlorine and other chemicals used in household goods ranging from cosmetics to diapers. Nearly all of the chemicals can pose a threat to people and the environment if accidentally released.
A series of explosions powerful enough to shake homes up to 25 km away rocked the Dow Chemical facility in Plaquemine, Louisiana on Friday night, prompting local officials to issue an emergency shelter-in-place order as firefighters battled the flames into Saturday morning. Footage of the explosions and fire were captured by residents and passerby.
Iberville Parish officials said the fire, which caused as many as six separate explosions and blanketed the area with plumes of smoke, was likely caused by ethylene glycol, a toxic, highly combustible chemical used in automotive antifreeze and coolants, and as an anti-corrosive and preservative agent in other applications. The chemical can be deadly if ingested in large enough quantities, as its byproducts attack the central nervous system, heart and kidneys. Several deaths a year from ethylene glycol poisoning are reported in the US each year.
Dow Chemical and the local sheriff’s office says all employees working at the plant when the explosions took place have been accounted for. The company did not pick up any chemical leaks amid environmental monitoring thus far. The shelter-in-place order was lifted Saturday morning, even as the emergency services continued to battle the flames.