Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were in effect in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry... 16.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-16T22:16+0000

2023-07-16T22:16+0000

2023-07-16T22:16+0000

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd at around 22:12 local time (19:12 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry’s online map showed. Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson on Sunday night. Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Telegram late on Sunday that blasts were heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

