Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities
Air raid warnings were in effect in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry... 16.07.2023
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd at around 22:12 local time (19:12 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry's online map showed. Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson on Sunday night. Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Telegram late on Sunday that blasts were heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
22:16 GMT 16.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were in effect in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd at around 22:12 local time (19:12 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry’s online map showed.
Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson on Sunday night.
Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Telegram late on Sunday that blasts were heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
