https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/death-toll-from-torrential-rains-landslides-in-south-korea-rises-to-32---reports-1111901790.html

Death Toll From Torrential Rains, Landslides in South Korea Rises to 32 - Reports

Death Toll From Torrential Rains, Landslides in South Korea Rises to 32 - Reports

The death toll from landslides, flooding and heavy rain has killed more than 30 people, while ten remain missing.

2023-07-16T03:43+0000

2023-07-16T03:43+0000

2023-07-16T03:43+0000

asia

south korea

yonhap

mud flood

torrential rain

landslide

mudslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111901634_0:79:1379:855_1920x0_80_0_0_6f20d389203e4871182d017529dd92cd.jpg

On Saturday, Yonhap said citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters that at least seven people died, seven were injured and three were missing amid flooding and landslides. On Sunday, the disaster authorities said that the death toll stood at 32, with most fatalities reported in South Korea’s southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, where 17 people died largely due to landslides and building collapses. Over ten people remain missing and more than 7,500 have been evacuated from their homes in 13 cities and provinces across South Korea. More than 200 roads are closed in South Korea and all train operations have been suspended. A total of 12 flights were canceled on Sunday.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, rain, floods, landslides, mudslides