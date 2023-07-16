https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/earthquake-of-74-magnitude-occurs-off-coast-of-us-state-of-alaska-tsunami-warning-issued-1111919044.html

Earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of US State of Alaska, Tsunami Warning Issued

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, and a tsunami advisory was issued, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The earthquake was recorded at 06:48 GMT, according to the USGS. Its epicenter was located 65.8 miles south of the city of Sand Point at the depth of 20.3 miles. The US Tsunami Warning System of the National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory. No casualties or destruction have been reported so far. Following the issue of the advisory, the 7.4 magnitude earthquake was downgraded to 7.2. Later on Sunday the tsunami advisory was canceled.

