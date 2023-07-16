https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/english-french-singer-actress-jane-birkin-dies-aged-76-1111919700.html
English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, a French broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report. Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.
PARIS (Sputnik) - English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, a French broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report.
Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.