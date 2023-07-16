International
English-French Singer, Actress Jane Birkin Dies Aged 76
English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, a French broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report. Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.
11:55 GMT 16.07.2023
British actress and pop singer Jane Birkin is shown at Rome's night club Cabala 25, Nov. 10, 1972.
PARIS (Sputnik) - English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, a French broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report.
Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.
