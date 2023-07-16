International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/has-notorious-serial-killer-jack-the-ripper-been-finally-unmasked-1111915954.html
Has Notorious Serial Killer Jack the Ripper Been Finally Unmasked?
Has Notorious Serial Killer Jack the Ripper Been Finally Unmasked?
A woman claims to have uncovered the true identity of Britain's 19th century serial killer, Jack The Ripper.
2023-07-16T10:51+0000
2023-07-16T10:51+0000
beyond politics
jack the ripper
london
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111918070_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa946fff54ef49a65369b34d441fbc0.jpg
A woman claims to have dug up compelling evidence allowing to uncover the true identity behind the “daddy” of all serial killers - Jack The Ripper.The mystery of the face behind the brutal 19th century London serial murderer has long fired the imagination of police and criminology enthusiasts. Now, ex-police volunteer Sarah Bax Horton, whose great-great-grandfather, Harry Garrett, was an officer involved in the original investigation, claims her lengthy detective work helped her zero in on a certain Hyam Hyams, a cigar-maker, UK media reported.The cigar-maker lived in an area in the East End of London in the 19th century that had been terrorized by the brutal murderer. According to the woman’s research, Hyams, who was 35 in 1888, had been an alcoholic, who suffered from bouts of epilepsy. In and out of mental asylums, the man reportedly was left unable to work after an injury to his arm. Furthermore, records showed that the paranoid Hyam Hyams repeatedly assaulted his wife, claiming that she was cheating on him. At one point, after attacking both the woman and his own mother with “a chopper” the fellow was arrested.It was after Bax Horton dug deeper, getting access to his medical records, that the important clues revealed themselves. Hyams' condition, according to notes from various infirmaries and asylums, began to rapidly deteriorate between February 1888 (when he broke his arm), and when he was finally permanently committed to Colney Hatch Lunatic Asylum in September 1889. This appears to fit the time frame when Jack the Ripper wreaked havoc.This is how witnesses described the man who stalked London's streets in 1888 and bore the moniker Jack the Ripper :The brutal murders linked with Jack the Ripper suddenly came to an end in late 1888, approximately when Hyams was discovered by London police as “a wandering lunatic”.No one was ever charged with any of the deaths, let alone convicted. The exact number of victims also remains a debated issue. At least six women Martha Tabram, Polly Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elisabeth Stride, Kate Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly – were killed in or near Whitechapel between August and November 1888. Since then the identity of the serial murderer has remained a mystery, although police, as well as enthusiasts have pointed at possible suspects. A recent study even attemped to use up-to-date DNA testing to put the debates to rest.As for Sarah Bax Horton, she will be laying bare her discoveries in a forthcoming book, titled One-Armed Jack: Uncovering the Real Jack the Ripper, set to be published by Michael O’Mara Books in August.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221229/possible-face-of-jack-the-ripper-revealed-reports-say-1105877526.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20170808/jack-the-ripper-identity-revealed-1056302418.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211007/unsolved-as-team-name-zodiac-killer-how-many-other-serial-killers-remain-unidentified-1089744814.html
london
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111918070_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_837012d4bd13e2bd1d10c8a0521abe19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serial killer jack the ripper, infamous serial killer, brutal 19th century london serial murderer
serial killer jack the ripper, infamous serial killer, brutal 19th century london serial murderer

Has Notorious Serial Killer Jack the Ripper Been Finally Unmasked?

10:51 GMT 16.07.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Faceless
Faceless - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The true identity of the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper has never been confirmed, with the alias referring to the murderer who operated in London's Whitechapel district and the surrounding areas of the UK capital in the latter part of 1888. Exactly how many victims Jack the Ripper actually killed is also still debated.
A woman claims to have dug up compelling evidence allowing to uncover the true identity behind the “daddy” of all serial killers - Jack The Ripper.
The mystery of the face behind the brutal 19th century London serial murderer has long fired the imagination of police and criminology enthusiasts. Now, ex-police volunteer Sarah Bax Horton, whose great-great-grandfather, Harry Garrett, was an officer involved in the original investigation, claims her lengthy detective work helped her zero in on a certain Hyam Hyams, a cigar-maker, UK media reported.
The streets of Whitechapel in east London (pictured) have changed a great deal since 1888, largely due to the introduction of electric lighting - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
Possible Face of Jack the Ripper Revealed, Reports Say
29 December 2022, 13:19 GMT
The cigar-maker lived in an area in the East End of London in the 19th century that had been terrorized by the brutal murderer. According to the woman’s research, Hyams, who was 35 in 1888, had been an alcoholic, who suffered from bouts of epilepsy. In and out of mental asylums, the man reportedly was left unable to work after an injury to his arm. Furthermore, records showed that the paranoid Hyam Hyams repeatedly assaulted his wife, claiming that she was cheating on him. At one point, after attacking both the woman and his own mother with “a chopper” the fellow was arrested.
It was after Bax Horton dug deeper, getting access to his medical records, that the important clues revealed themselves. Hyams' condition, according to notes from various infirmaries and asylums, began to rapidly deteriorate between February 1888 (when he broke his arm), and when he was finally permanently committed to Colney Hatch Lunatic Asylum in September 1889. This appears to fit the time frame when Jack the Ripper wreaked havoc.

“For the first time in history, Jack the Ripper can be identified as Hyam Hyams using distinctive physical characteristics... That escalation path matched the increasing violence of the murders... He was particularly violent after his severe epileptic fits, which explains the periodicity of the murders," Bax Horton was quoted as saying.

This is how witnesses described the man who stalked London's streets in 1888 and bore the moniker Jack the Ripper :
Medium height and build (5ft 5in.- 5ft 8in.)
Stout & broad-shouldered
In his mid-thirties
Stiff arm
Irregular gait
Bent knees
Asymmetric foot dragging
A member of staff poses stands in front of a screen showing a short movie about Jack the Ripper during a press preview for the exhibition Jack the Ripper and the East End at the Museum in Docklands, London, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2017
Researchers Offer New Evidence Suggesting Jack the Ripper’s True Identity
8 August 2017, 23:34 GMT

Jack the Ripper became the stuff of criminal history folklore back in the 19th century. In 1888 the killer preyed on street prostitutes or the destitute in the Whitechapel district of east London. The victims' throats were cut and their bodies often butchered in blood-chilling attacks. The authorities at the time received taunting anonymous notes from a person calling himself Jack the Ripper.

The brutal murders linked with Jack the Ripper suddenly came to an end in late 1888, approximately when Hyams was discovered by London police as “a wandering lunatic”.
No one was ever charged with any of the deaths, let alone convicted. The exact number of victims also remains a debated issue. At least six women Martha Tabram, Polly Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elisabeth Stride, Kate Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly – were killed in or near Whitechapel between August and November 1888.
Since then the identity of the serial murderer has remained a mystery, although police, as well as enthusiasts have pointed at possible suspects. A recent study even attemped to use up-to-date DNA testing to put the debates to rest.
As for Sarah Bax Horton, she will be laying bare her discoveries in a forthcoming book, titled One-Armed Jack: Uncovering the Real Jack the Ripper, set to be published by Michael O’Mara Books in August.
FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
World
Unsolved: As Team Name Zodiac Killer, How Many Other Serial Killers Remain Unidentified?
7 October 2021, 16:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала